Bvf Upped Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Position By $2.59 Million; Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Shorts Raised By 112.66%

Bvf Inc increased Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) stake by 15.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bvf Inc acquired 185,229 shares as Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA)’s stock rose 4.68%. The Bvf Inc holds 1.40M shares with $20.52M value, up from 1.22 million last quarter. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $977.47 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.5. About 322,803 shares traded. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has declined 21.05% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 17/05/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc; 30/05/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CLINICAL PROOF-OF-CONCEPT DATA FROM PHYOX TRIAL IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM – AS PER SETTLEMENT, DICERNA WILL BE RESTRICTED IN ITS DEVELOPMENT RELATING TO OLIGONUCLEOTIDE-BASED THERAPEUTICS FOR A DEFINED SET OF CO’S TARGETS; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement With Dicerna Pharmaceuticals; 20/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Dicerna, Alnylam litigation settlement wrongly coded to American Lorain; 14/05/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Believes It Has Sufficient Cash Through 2019, Assuming No New Fundin; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND EXECUTION OF CURRENT CLINICAL AND OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2019; 30/05/2018 – Dicerna Doses First Primary Hyperoxaluria Patient with DCR-PHXC in Group B Portion of PHYOX Phase 1 Clinical Trial; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – DICERNA WILL DISMISS ALL COUNTERCLAIMS ASSOCIATED WITH ALNYLAM’S TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION LITIGATION

Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRVR) had an increase of 112.66% in short interest. SRVR’s SI was 16,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 112.66% from 7,900 shares previously. With 9,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRVR)’s short sellers to cover SRVR’s short positions. The ETF increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.4. About 81,291 shares traded or 215.11% up from the average. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Bvf Inc decreased Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) stake by 592,561 shares to 904 valued at $28,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spero Therapeutics Inc stake by 382,440 shares and now owns 460,706 shares. Cidara Therapeutics Inc was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had 11 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, June 24. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. The stock of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by FBR Capital. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating.