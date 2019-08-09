Bvf Upped Arqule (ARQL) Position by $313,312; Share Price Rose; As Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) Share Value Rose, Icm Asset Management Increased Position

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) by 105.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 144,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.63% . The institutional investor held 282,300 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, up from 137,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Acco Brands Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9.23. About 242,977 shares traded. ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) has declined 28.09% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ACCO News: 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.33 TO $1.37, EST. $1.35; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades ACCO Brands To ‘BB’; Otlk Stable; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 29/03/2018 – ACCO BRANDS STARTS QTR DIV PROGRAMME, WITH DIV OF $0.06/SHR; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACCO Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACCO); 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 7C; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 78,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The hedge fund held 6.31 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.22M, up from 6.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.25. About 550,173 shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 15/03/2018 – $ARQL ARQ 531 should also start getting more credit in next-gen BTKi race, esp after recent setback of $SNSS Initial Phase 1a data at #AACR18; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE & BASILEA ENTER INTO EXCLUSIVE LICENSE PACT; 15/03/2018 – ArQule to Present Data at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 ARQULE INC ARQL.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1.50 FROM $1.40; 17/04/2018 – ArQule May Have the Opportunity to Promote Derazantinib in the US Directly; 17/04/2018 – BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG BSLN.S – LICENSES LATE-STAGE ONCOLOGY DRUG CANDIDATE DERAZANTINIB FROM ARQULE; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss $6.53M; 07/05/2018 – ArQule Expects to End 2018 With $40M-$42M in Cash, Securities; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC ARQL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.18 TO $0.24; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL #AACR18 oral presentation on ARQ 092 data in PIK3CA or AKT1-mutant ER+ ovarian cancer will be particularly interesting to watch

More notable recent ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is ACCO Brands Corporation’s (NYSE:ACCO) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “10 Best Stocks Under $10 – Yahoo Finance” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) CEO Boris Elisman on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “ACCO Brands Corporation Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why ACCO Brands Stock Jumped 20% Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89 million and $893.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vbi Vaccines Inc by 494,285 shares to 4.72 million shares, valued at $8.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 592,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 904 shares, and cut its stake in Chemocentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI).

More notable recent ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ArQule: Profiting From Tyrosine Kinase Inhibition – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Best Biotech Stocks of 2019 So Far – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ArQule prices stock offering at $9.75 – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Makes ArQule (ARQL) a New Buy Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ArQule: Updates To Thesis, EHA Presentation Looms – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 31, 2019.