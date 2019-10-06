Bvf Trimmed Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) by $2.66 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Share Value Rose, Holder State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Lowered Its Position by $685,673

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 5,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 51,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.56 million, down from 56,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $104.79. About 630,895 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) by 12.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 177,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 1.22 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.28M, down from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $949.35M market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.34. About 179,313 shares traded. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has risen 9.57% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 14/05/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BELIEVES THAT IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND EXECUTION OF ITS CURRENT CLINICAL AND OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2019; 14/05/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Believes It Has Sufficient Cash Through 2019, Assuming No New Fundin; 14/05/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.30; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.90; 20/04/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Announces Settlement of All Litigation with Alnylam; 30/05/2018 – Dicerna Doses First Primary Hyperoxaluria Patient with DCR-PHXC in Group B Portion of PHYOX Phase 1 Clinical Trial; 20/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Dicerna, Alnylam litigation settlement wrongly coded to American Lorain; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – DICERNA WILL DISMISS ALL COUNTERCLAIMS ASSOCIATED WITH ALNYLAM’S TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION LITIGATION; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement With Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $7.54 million for 124.75 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.24% negative EPS growth.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 118,019 shares to 976,653 shares, valued at $22.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 134,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP).

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89 million and $915.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cidara Therapeutics Inc by 942,211 shares to 2.65M shares, valued at $4.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Essa Pharma Inc by 749,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.33M shares, and has risen its stake in Xoma Corp Del.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $20.00 million activity.

Analysts await Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.27 EPS, up 22.86% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.86% EPS growth.