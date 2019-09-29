Bvf Trimmed Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Position by $2.66 Million as Market Value Rose; Kbc Group Nv Lowered Sina (SINA) Holding as Stock Price Declined

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 42.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 33,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The institutional investor held 44,062 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, down from 77,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $38.49. About 1.40 million shares traded or 52.38% up from the average. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sina; 02/04/2018 – CHINA FINED IQIYI, SINA FOR VIDEO CONTENT VIOLATIONS: MINISTRY; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP NET REVENUES INCREASED 59% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $438.1 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q Rev $440.8M; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) by 12.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 177,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 1.22M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.28 million, down from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $15.18. About 661,436 shares traded or 71.95% up from the average. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has risen 9.57% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM – AS PER SETTLEMENT, DICERNA WILL BE RESTRICTED IN ITS DEVELOPMENT RELATING TO OLIGONUCLEOTIDE-BASED THERAPEUTICS FOR A DEFINED SET OF CO’S TARGETS; 20/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Dicerna, Alnylam litigation settlement wrongly coded to American Lorain; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.90; 30/05/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CLINICAL PROOF-OF-CONCEPT DATA FROM PHYOX TRIAL IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 09/04/2018 – Dicerna Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Announces Settlement of All Litigation with Alnylam; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA SEES SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND DEVELOPMENT THRU 2019; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 14/05/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BELIEVES THAT IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND EXECUTION OF ITS CURRENT CLINICAL AND OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2019; 20/04/2018 – Biotech companies Alnylam, Dicerna settle trade secrets case

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $915.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Surface Oncology Inc by 569,384 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realm Therapeutics Plc by 296,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 909,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Spring Bk Pharmaceuticals Inc.

More notable recent Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Dicernaâ„¢ to Present at HC Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) To Present At SVB Leerink 8th Global Healthcare Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ADDING MULTIMEDIA Dicerna Bolsters Leadership Team to Support Continued Growth – Business Wire” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Does Dicerna’s Settlement Agreement With Alnylam Make It A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2018.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $20.00 million activity.

Analysts await Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.27 EPS, up 22.86% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 10 investors sold DRNA shares while 21 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 45.15 million shares or 2.31% less from 46.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ecor1 Capital Ltd Liability Co invested 5.28% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) for 66,839 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 5,077 shares. Acuta Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2.15% or 384,500 shares. Northern reported 683,682 shares stake. Birchview Cap Lp has invested 0.43% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). The Ontario – Canada-based Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Sphera Funds Mgmt Limited has invested 0.68% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Los Angeles & Equity Rech Inc holds 11,980 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 667,948 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated has invested 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 46,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bvf Il has invested 2.11% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Sio Capital Mngmt Limited Com invested in 526,059 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold SINA shares while 48 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 42.59 million shares or 5.43% more from 40.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atria Invs Limited Liability Com owns 15,977 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 759,202 shares. Blair William & Co Il has invested 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Aviva Public Ltd Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 19,900 shares. Shell Asset Commerce invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,697 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Cwm Ltd has 0% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 185 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 5,400 shares. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd stated it has 93,000 shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited holds 5,278 shares. Boston Prns holds 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 21,794 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank has invested 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). National Bank & Trust Of America De stated it has 195,171 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth Management accumulated 885 shares or 0% of the stock.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 20,680 shares to 218,999 shares, valued at $11.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 4,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

More notable recent SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) At US$45.05? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “25 Stocks Moving in Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-NVIDIA, LATAM Airlines, U.S. listed Chinese Stocks – Nasdaq” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Learn From SINA Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:SINA) Investment Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “VC Deals: Salesforce Sinks $300M Into WordPress Owner – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Analysts await SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 43.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SINA’s profit will be $24.34M for 27.49 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by SINA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.05% negative EPS growth.