Bvf Trimmed By $17.78 Million Its Xencor (XNCR) Stake; Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Shorts Raised By 21.74%

Bvf Inc decreased Xencor Inc (XNCR) stake by 99.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bvf Inc sold 592,561 shares as Xencor Inc (XNCR)’s stock rose 46.93%. The Bvf Inc holds 904 shares with $28,000 value, down from 593,465 last quarter. Xencor Inc now has $2.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.25% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $37.28. About 67,987 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) had an increase of 21.74% in short interest. AEHR’s SI was 342,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 21.74% from 281,100 shares previously. With 45,000 avg volume, 8 days are for Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s short sellers to cover AEHR’s short positions. The SI to Aehr Test Systems’s float is 1.83%. It closed at $1.33 lastly. It is down 43.04% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AEHR News: 03/04/2018 – Aehr Test Systems 3Q Adj EPS 2c; 03/04/2018 – Aehr Test Systems Announces Follow-on Order for Multiple ABTS™ Burn-in and Test Systems From Wireless Chipset Manufacturer; 03/04/2018 – Aehr Test Systems Announces Follow-on Order for Multiple ABTS(TM) Burn-in and Test Systems From Wireless Chipset Manufacturer; 08/03/2018 Aehr Test Systems to Exhibit at the International Reliability Physics Symposium March 11-15, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aehr Test Systems, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEHR); 03/04/2018 – Aehr Test Systems Reports 176% Revenue Growth Year over Year in Third Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 03/04/2018 – Aehr Test Systems 3Q EPS 1c; 24/05/2018 – Aehr Test Systems to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Bvf Inc increased Arcus Biosciences Inc stake by 398,600 shares to 2.81M valued at $35.10 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Realm Therapeutics Plc stake by 252,023 shares and now owns 612,889 shares. Merus N V was raised too.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $2.12 million activity. STAFFORD JOHN S III had bought 39,400 shares worth $1.14M on Friday, March 15.

Among 3 analysts covering Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Xencor Inc has $5200 highest and $21 lowest target. $40’s average target is 7.30% above currents $37.28 stock price. Xencor Inc had 9 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James initiated Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) rating on Thursday, March 14. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $40 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 8 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Nomura.

Aehr Test Systems designs, engineers, makes, and sells test and burn-in equipment used in the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $30.01 million. The firm offers full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, die carriers, and related accessories; and Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as offer individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides FOX systems, which are full wafer contact parallel test and burn-in systems designed to make contact with all pads of a wafer simultaneously; WaferPak cartridge that includes a full-wafer probe card for use in testing wafers in FOX systems; DiePak carrier, a reusable and temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform final test and burn-in of singulated bare die; and test fixtures that hold the devices undergoing test or burn-in and electrically connect the devices under test to the system electronics.