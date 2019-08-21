Bvf Stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Has Increased by $2.59 Million; Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Shareholder Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Increased Stake by $2.77 Million as Share Price Rose

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.74. About 115,753 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition Of 33 Cenex(R) Zip Trip Retail Locations In Washington And Idaho; 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 185,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.52M, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $931.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $13.62. About 217,025 shares traded. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has risen 9.57% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT EXCLUDES ANY AMOUNTS RECEIVED BY DICERNA FROM ITS EXISTING COLLABORATION WITH BOEHRINGER-INGELHEIM; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending Litigation; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement With Dicerna Pharmaceuticals; 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Trade secrets battle between Alnylam, Dicerna is just one of many; 30/05/2018 – Dicerna Doses First Primary Hyperoxaluria Patient with DCR-PHXC in Group B Portion of PHYOX Phase 1 Clinical Trial; 20/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Dicerna, Alnylam litigation settlement wrongly coded to American Lorain; 03/04/2018 – Dicerna at HC Wainwright Global Biotechnology Conference Apr 10; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM – AS PER SETTLEMENT, DICERNA WILL BE RESTRICTED IN ITS DEVELOPMENT RELATING TO OLIGONUCLEOTIDE-BASED THERAPEUTICS FOR A DEFINED SET OF CO’S TARGETS; 20/04/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Announces Settlement of All Litigation with Alnylam; 23/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Goldfield, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, WesBanco, Carolina

More notable recent Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Continues To Successfully Hit The Target – Seeking Alpha” on April 02, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Bain’s second life sciences fund comes in over $1 billion – Boston Business Journal” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BioBoyScoutâ€™s Online Biotech Valuation Calculators Help Small Investors See Value in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RBC cuts rating on BioCryst on disappointing BCX7353 data; down 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Presents At H.C. Wainwright & Co. Annual Global Life Sciences Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $20.00 million activity.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89 million and $893.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 279,953 shares to 2.70M shares, valued at $8.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 592,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 904 shares, and cut its stake in Spero Therapeutics Inc.