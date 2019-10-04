Bvf Position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals LTD (GLMD) Decreased by $322,168 as Stock Declined; As Synopsys (SNPS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Natixis Decreased Stake by $1.27 Million

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 46,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The hedge fund held 1.83 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.47M, down from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $4.025. About 36,807 shares traded. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) has declined 56.39% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GLMD News: 19/03/2018 – Galmed Pharma at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 16/04/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Host Post-EASL Key Opinion Leader Call on the Scientific Rationale and Clinical Development of Aramch; 09/05/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals 4Q EPS 17c; 27/03/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Present New Scientific Data on the Mechanism by Which Aramchol Exerts its Effect on Fibrosis at EASL; 16/04/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Host Post-EASL Key Opinion Leader Call on the Scientific Rationale and Clinical Development of Aramchol™ for NASH; 13/03/2018 Galmed Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 27c; 27/04/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 30; 15/03/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD GLMD.O : MAXIM RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/05/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD – REAFFIRMING SCHEDULE OF RELEASE OF ARREST STUDY TOP LINE RESULTS; 03/04/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS – ENTERED INTO SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH BIOTECHNOLOGY VALUE FUND, L.P. AND CERTAIN OF ITS AFFILIATES

Natixis decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 13.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 9,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 62,822 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.09M, down from 72,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $137.95. About 258,032 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 12/03/2018 – Synopsys Advances Custom Platform to Accelerate Robust Custom Design; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q REV. $776.8M, EST. $775.8M; 09/05/2018 – Synopsys Announces Earnings Release Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 17/04/2018 – Synopsys Extends HAPS Prototyping Family with New Desktop Prototyping Solution; 12/03/2018 – Latest RSoft Product Updates Include Powerful New Design Features for Photonic Integrated Circuits and Silicon Photonics; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 89C TO 93C, EST. 78C; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Introduces Breakthrough Fusion Technology to Transform the RTL-to-GDSII Flow; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY EPS $1.66-EPS $1.76; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 22/05/2018 – Synopsys Design Platform Certified for Samsung 8LPP Process Technology

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $915.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merus N V by 99,500 shares to 4.64M shares, valued at $67.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 2.82M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK).

Analysts await Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.32 EPS, down 540.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.20 actual EPS reported by Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% negative EPS growth.

Natixis, which manages about $12.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rapid7 Inc by 82,523 shares to 89,268 shares, valued at $5.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 389,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KBE).

