Bvf Position in Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Has Trimmed as Stock Declined; Gratia Capital Lowered Stake in M/I Homes (MHO) as Valuation Rose

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Calithera Biosciences Inc (CALA) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 274,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.50% . The hedge fund held 3.02 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.38 million, down from 3.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Calithera Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.74% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6. About 228,779 shares traded. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) has risen 3.41% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical CALA News: 08/03/2018 – CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES – EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS WILL BE BETWEEN $105 AND $115 MLN AT END OF 2018; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences: Designation Granted for Treatment of Patients With Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 03/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 10/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Initiated Randomized Phase 2 CANTATA Trial; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination with Cabozantinib for Treatment of Patients with Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 08/03/2018 – CALITHERA – EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO MEET CURRENT OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2020, EXCLUSIVE OF SOME ITEMS; 13/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences to Present New Preclinical Data for CB-839 at AACR Annual Meeting 2018; 13/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 08/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Sees Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments Between $105M and $115M at 2018 End; 10/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 37c

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 16,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 55,686 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 71,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $980.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.51. About 63,363 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO)

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89 million and $893.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merus N V by 25,000 shares to 4.54 million shares, valued at $67.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc by 558,658 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold CALA shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 21.70 million shares or 2.80% more from 21.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) for 6,930 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). Clarivest Asset Limited stated it has 0.01% in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 71,536 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 47,921 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag accumulated 40,938 shares. Vanguard Group Inc invested in 0% or 1.60M shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). Susquehanna International Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership invested in 37,743 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corporation invested in 490,198 shares or 0% of the stock. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). Hikari Pwr Limited owns 50,000 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Llc has invested 0% in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). 134,739 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Gru Inc.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.72M for 8.54 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.