Bvf Lowered Its Holding in Galmed Pharmaceuticals LTD (GLMD) by $322,168; As Transdigm Group (TDG) Shares Rose, Rafferty Asset Management Lowered by $1.07 Million Its Position

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 46,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The hedge fund held 1.83M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.47 million, down from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.07% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $4.95. About 36,444 shares traded. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) has declined 56.39% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GLMD News: 09/05/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals 4Q EPS 17c; 09/05/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD – REAFFIRMING SCHEDULE OF RELEASE OF ARREST STUDY TOP LINE RESULTS; 16/04/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Host Post-EASL Key Opinion Leader Call on the Scientific Rationale and Clinical Development of Aramch; 27/04/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 30; 14/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors; 08/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 15; 27/03/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Present New Scientific Data on the Mechanism by Which Aramchol Exerts its Effect on Fibrosis at EASL; 16/04/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Host Post-EASL Key Opinion Leader Call on the Scientific Rationale and Clinical Development of Aramchol™ for NASH; 03/04/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS – ENTERED INTO SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH BIOTECHNOLOGY VALUE FUND, L.P. AND CERTAIN OF ITS AFFILIATES; 13/03/2018 Galmed Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 27c

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 38.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 2,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 3,470 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, down from 5,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $4.28 during the last trading session, reaching $525.16. About 216,899 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP REPORTS POTENTIAL FINANCING TRANSACTIONS; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 M of Senior Subordinated Notes; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE FOR $525M; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Completed Acquisition of Kirkhill Elastomers From Esterline for $50 M in Cash; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates TransDigm’s Prpsd Trm Lns ‘B+’, Sr Nts ‘B-‘; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – TRANSDIGM HAS COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF KIRKHILL ELASTOMERS BUSINESS FROM ESTERLINE; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY WARBURG PINCUS’S EXTANT FOR ABOUT $525M; 22/04/2018 – DJ TransDigm Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDG); 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM SEES FY ADJ EPS $17.35 TO $17.99, EST. $17.34; 23/04/2018 – TransDigm Second Quarter Earnings Report and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, May 1, 2018

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89 million and $915.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 95,553 shares to 527,253 shares, valued at $54.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) by 3.73M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Analysts await Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.32 EPS, down 540.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.20 actual EPS reported by Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% negative EPS growth.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $5.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 52,323 shares to 257,246 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 58,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

