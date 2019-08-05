Bvf Lifted Its Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Position; Fiduciary Trust Company Raised Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $575,691

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 185,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.52M, up from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $905.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $12.81. About 3,069 shares traded. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has risen 9.57% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT EXCLUDES ANY AMOUNTS RECEIVED BY DICERNA FROM ITS EXISTING COLLABORATION WITH BOEHRINGER-INGELHEIM; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT ALLOWS CO TO ADVANCE ALL KEY, PLANNED PIPELINE PROGRAMS; 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Trade secrets battle between Alnylam, Dicerna is just one of many; 14/05/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BELIEVES THAT IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND EXECUTION OF ITS CURRENT CLINICAL AND OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2019; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA REPORTS SETTLEMENT OF ALL LITIGATION WITH ALNYLAM; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Dicerna to Be Restricted in Its Development of Certain Therapeutics for 18 Mos to Four Years; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement With Dicerna Pharmaceuticals; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM – AS PER SETTLEMENT, DICERNA WILL BE RESTRICTED IN ITS DEVELOPMENT RELATING TO OLIGONUCLEOTIDE-BASED THERAPEUTICS FOR A DEFINED SET OF CO’S TARGETS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRNA)

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 9.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 1,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 17,517 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.68M, up from 16,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $7.1 during the last trading session, reaching $332.46. About 670,874 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO MUILENBURG CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – BOEING STILL EVALUATING PROPOSED NEW MID-MARKET AIRPLANE; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent; 14/05/2018 – Boeing, Assembrix to Collaborate on Secure 3D printing; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine failure forces Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. LOWERING FOREIGN ARMS SALES ADMINISTRATIVE SURCHARGE TO 3.2 PCT FROM 3.5 PCT, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1 – ARMS SALES CHIEF HOOPER; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Statement on WTO Ruling; 25/04/2018 – The company’s services unit, which Boeing spun out last year, brought in $3.9 billion in the most recent quarter; 04/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDES STATEMENT ON PROPOSED TARIFFS; 11/04/2018 – AZUL SA – ANNOUNCES THE LEASE OF TWO USED BOEING 737-400F TO SUPPORT THE RAPID GROWTH OF ITS CARGO BUSINESS UNIT, AZUL CARGO EXPRESS – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.65, from 3.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold DRNA shares while 20 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 46.22 million shares or 51.46% less from 95.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 746,039 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md. Ameritas Ptnrs reported 4,450 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 96,414 were reported by Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Company. Marshall Wace Llp owns 0.03% invested in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) for 202,213 shares. The California-based Ecor1 Cap Ltd Liability has invested 4.48% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Connecticut-based Altrinsic Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Bankshares Of Ny Mellon stated it has 218,930 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bailard holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) for 13,100 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 63,242 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd reported 2.02M shares. Swiss Natl Bank accumulated 0% or 80,000 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) for 35,724 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) for 241,113 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0% or 5,077 shares.

More notable recent Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Presents At Cowen And Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Steven Cohen Charges Into Chiasma – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Our Take On Dicerna Pharmaceuticals – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2018. More interesting news about Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Leerink Starts Coverage Of Genetic Medicine Stocks: ‘We See Commercial Execution As Increasingly Driving Returns’ – Benzinga” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dicerna Announces Closing of Global Licensing and Research Collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company – Business Wire” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89 million and $893.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spero Therapeutics Inc by 382,440 shares to 460,706 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mei Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 279,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.70M shares, and cut its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Since May 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $20.00 million activity.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clearbridge Energy Mlp Fd In (CEM) by 44,100 shares to 393,952 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 18,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,186 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Nv holds 0.15% or 48,616 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Harvey Capital has 2.93% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Commonwealth National Bank Of owns 55,207 shares. Aldebaran Fincl Incorporated holds 0.95% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,548 shares. Ar Asset Inc reported 1.93% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Osborne Partners Cap Management Lc reported 0.67% stake. Independent Investors Inc reported 32,110 shares. Castleark Management Limited Com invested in 1.21% or 84,027 shares. Moreover, Condor Capital Mngmt has 0.45% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,239 shares. Matarin Capital Ltd Llc has 0.38% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 13,865 shares. National Asset has invested 0.81% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 300 were reported by Interactive Financial Advisors. Retirement Planning Grp holds 665 shares. Sumitomo Life Communication owns 17,556 shares. Grassi Mgmt stated it has 3.3% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Boeing Stock Can Be Lifted by a Relief Rally – Investorplace.com” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Boeing Bags Massive U.S. Navy Drone Contract – Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Barr recuses himself from 737 MAX probe – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $40.68 million activity. McAllister Kevin G sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M. On Friday, February 8 Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 19,500 shares. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M on Monday, February 4. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.