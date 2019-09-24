Bvf Lifted Its Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Stake; As Noodles & Co (NDLS) Market Value Rose, Prospector Partners Raised Its Position by $350,000

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 8.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 609,604 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.80 million, up from 559,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.02M market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.94. About 13,156 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO 4Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1C; 10/05/2018 – Noodles Sees FY18 Rev $440M-$450M; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $461.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.9% SYSTEM-WIDE; 20/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO CLIMBS 7.3% TO HIGHEST SINCE 2016; 14/03/2018 – Noodles Sees 2018 Rev $440M-$450M; 14/03/2018 Noodles 4Q Rev $112.8M; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.3% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Rev $110.5M; 21/05/2018 – Noodles & Co Presenting at Conference May 30

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences Inc (CALA) by 123.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 3.73 million shares as the company’s stock declined 28.50% . The hedge fund held 6.75M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.33 million, up from 3.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Calithera Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $3.71. About 11,004 shares traded. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) has risen 3.41% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical CALA News: 08/03/2018 – CALITHERA – EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO MEET CURRENT OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2020, EXCLUSIVE OF SOME ITEMS; 08/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Sees Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments Between $105M and $115M at 2018 End; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys 4% Position in Calithera Biosciences; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination with Cabozantinib for Treatment of; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences: Designation Granted for Treatment of Patients With Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 10/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Initiated Randomized Phase 2 CANTATA Trial; 10/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 08/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Sees Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments Will Sufficient to Meet Operating Plan Through 2020; 13/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 08/03/2018 – CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES – EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS WILL BE BETWEEN $105 AND $115 MLN AT END OF 2018

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $729.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 72,500 shares to 605,800 shares, valued at $10.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 8,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,550 shares, and cut its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII).

