Bvf Holds Stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE); As Servicenow (NOW) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Dragoneer Investment Group Has Cut Holding

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) by 20.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 235,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 1.39M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.72 million, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.47% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $10.69. About 110,944 shares traded. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has declined 38.24% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CNCE News: 06/03/2018 Concert Pharmaceuticals Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO D; 26/04/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments at March 31 Totaled $191M; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 10/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS: INTER PARTES REVIEW FILED BY INCYTE; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Expects Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments as of March 31, 2018 to Be Sufficient to Fund the Co Into 2021; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners LLC Exits Position in Concert Pharma; 25/04/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Completes Enrollment in Phase 2a Trial of CTP-543 in Alopecia Areata; 22/04/2018 – DJ Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNCE)

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12 million, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $8.82 during the last trading session, reaching $254.68. About 2.86M shares traded or 72.01% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.54 million for 353.72 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Monetary Mgmt Gru has invested 0.47% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Amalgamated Bancorp reported 24,399 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 149,320 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Regions Fincl Corporation has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Jasper Ridge Ptnrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.87% or 82,730 shares. Comerica Bank invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, Cipher Capital Limited Partnership has 0.12% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 6,130 shares. Coatue Management Ltd Llc accumulated 2.72 million shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Communications Ltd reported 0.37% stake. Cwm Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Eaton Vance Management reported 223,529 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 63,947 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd reported 71,645 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59 million and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greensky Inc by 1.28M shares to 9.02M shares, valued at $116.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CNCE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 17.33 million shares or 0.06% less from 17.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. 56,590 were reported by Alps Advsrs. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Alyeska Grp Incorporated Lp holds 0.04% or 214,369 shares. Grp Incorporated owns 13,577 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Group Incorporated One Trading LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Axa reported 27,900 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has 0% invested in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 28,500 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Knott David M accumulated 83,607 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 10,307 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Manchester Mgmt Lc reported 0.03% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE).

