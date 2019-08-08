Bvf Has Upped Its Arqule (ARQL) Stake by $313,312; Honeywell Intl (HON) Holder Hsbc Holdings Plc Increased Position

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 5,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 851,924 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.39M, up from 846,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $167.01. About 1.84M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Sees Unit as Standalone Company by End of 3rd Quarter

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 78,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The hedge fund held 6.31M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.22M, up from 6.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.51% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $9.26. About 1.82M shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 2.6% Position in ArQule; 17/04/2018 – ArQule is Entitled to Receive Staggered Single-Digit to Double-Digit Royalties on Net Sales Upon Commercialization; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE & BASILEA ENTER INTO EXCLUSIVE LICENSE PACT; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC ARQL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – ArQule and Basilea Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for Derazantinib in the US, EU, Japan and Rest of World Excluding; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL ARQ 531 should also start getting more credit in next-gen BTKi race, esp after recent setback of $SNSS Initial Phase 1a data at #AACR18; 06/03/2018 ARQULE INC ARQL.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1.50 FROM $1.40; 17/04/2018 – ArQule Eligible to Receive Up to $336M Including Upfront, Regulatory and Comml Milestone Payments; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC – ARQULE EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH BETWEEN $40 AND $42 MLN IN CASH AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 17/04/2018 – Basilea licenses late-stage oncology drug candidate derazantinib from ArQule

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Honeywell Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Cuts Guidance – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Hereâ€™s What to Expect. – Barron’s” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kforce Inc (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 56,570 shares to 59,537 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 221,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,527 shares, and cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Put) (NASDAQ:REGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Mgmt LP has 0.2% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Savant Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,386 shares. City Holdg Com accumulated 3,261 shares. Menora Mivtachim Ltd has invested 2.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ima Wealth reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Franklin Street Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 68,290 shares. 3,798 were reported by Optimum Advisors. Dubuque Retail Bank Trust stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Sumitomo Mitsui holds 2.85 million shares. Violich Capital Mngmt has 46,701 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Inc Ltd Co invested 0.19% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corp has 202,799 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Axa owns 888,022 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corporation owns 59,534 shares.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $893.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc by 3.40M shares to 4.06M shares, valued at $13.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cidara Therapeutics Inc by 1.19 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71 million shares, and cut its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR).