Bvf Has Lowered Its Mei Pharma (MEIP) Stake by $839,859; Southern Copper (SCCO) Holder Martin Currie LTD Increased Holding

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (MEIP) by 9.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 279,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.86% . The hedge fund held 2.70M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29M, down from 2.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Mei Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.66. About 90,891 shares traded. MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has declined 53.68% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MEIP News: 09/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – DATA READOUTS IN THREE PROGRAMS EXPECTED IN SECOND CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018; 14/05/2018 – Targeting the tricky P13K pathway in cancer, MEI gets $75M to push program through registration study $MEIP @BrittanyMeiling; 14/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Announces $75M Private Placement; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma and Helsinn Group Announce Successful Interim Analysis of Pracinostat/Azacitidine Phase 2 Combination Study in Highe; 14/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Announces $75 Million Private Placement; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – STUDY DESIGN IS BEING AMENDED BY SUBSTITUTING STAGE 2 WITH AN EXPANDED OPEN-LABEL PORTION OF STUDY TO OBTAIN DATA; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA – 10% RATE CONSISTENT WITH ESTABLISHED DISCONTINUATION RATE FOR AZACITIDINE GIVEN AS MONOTHERAPY, MEETS THRESHOLD TO CONTINUE ENROLLMENT; 14/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – COMPANY WILL ISSUE 33 MLN UNITS AT A PRICE OF ABOUT $2.273 PER UNIT; 30/05/2018 – HELSINN GROUP AND MEI PHARMA ANNOUNCE UPCOMING PRESENTATION AT ASCO 2018 ON THE DESIGN OF THE PHASE lll PRIMULA STUDY OF PRACINOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH AZACITIDINE FOR THE TREATMENT OF ACUTE MYELOI…; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma and Helsinn Group Announce Successful Interim Analysis of Pracinostat/Azacitidine Phase 2 Combination Study in Higher Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Patients

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 30,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% . The institutional investor held 756,001 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.00 million, up from 725,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Southern Copper Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $30.12. About 457,552 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 24.53% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Southern Copper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCCO); 18/04/2018 – Peru will not ‘impose’ mining projects on communities -prime minister; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q NET $470.7M; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES STRONG SUPPORT FOR PRICE ON SUPPLY OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CFO SAYS GLOBAL DEMAND EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER RESOLVED PENDING LEGAL ISSUES FOR TIA MARIA; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER: MICHIQUILLAY, CHANCAS ARE LONG-TERM PROJECTS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES NO RISK OF STRIKE FROM LABOR NEGOTIATIONS

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 93,154 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $123.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,497 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89 million and $893.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realm Therapeutics Plc by 252,023 shares to 612,889 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molecular Templates Inc by 214,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.