Bvf Has Lowered Its Cytokinetics (CYTK) Holding; Scotts Miracle-gro Co (SMG) Has 1.48 Sentiment

Scotts Miracle-gro Co (SMG) investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 142 active investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 96 decreased and sold holdings in Scotts Miracle-gro Co. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 35.40 million shares, up from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Scotts Miracle-gro Co in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 61 Increased: 103 New Position: 39.

Crystal Rock Capital Management holds 3.32% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company for 57,160 shares. Broadview Advisors Llc owns 124,597 shares or 2.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Schulhoff & Co Inc has 2.24% invested in the company for 53,350 shares. The California-based Investment House Llc has invested 1.88% in the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 28,713 shares.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.10 billion. The Company’s Lawn Care segment offers lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products. It has a 16.6 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Gardening and Landscape segment provides water soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, live goods and seeding solutions, and hydroponic gardening products.

Bvf Inc increased Merus N V stake by 25,000 shares to 4.54M valued at $67.06 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alpine Immune Sciences Inc stake by 558,658 shares and now owns 1.20 million shares. Arcus Biosciences Inc was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cytokinetics Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Thursday, February 21. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by H.C. Wainwright.