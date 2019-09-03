Bvf Has Lifted Its Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Position by $2.59 Million as Share Price Rose; Tradewinds Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Market Value Rose

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 185,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.52M, up from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $972.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.97. About 295,833 shares traded. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has risen 9.57% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 20/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Dicerna, Alnylam litigation settlement wrongly coded to American Lorain; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement With Dicerna Pharmaceuticals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRNA); 30/05/2018 – Dicerna Doses First Primary Hyperoxaluria Patient with DCR-PHXC in Group B Portion of PHYOX Phase 1 Clinical Trial; 14/05/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.30; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT ALLOWS CO TO ADVANCE ALL KEY, PLANNED PIPELINE PROGRAMS; 08/03/2018 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 90c; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND EXECUTION OF CURRENT CLINICAL AND OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2019; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – DICERNA WILL DISMISS ALL COUNTERCLAIMS ASSOCIATED WITH ALNYLAM’S TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION LITIGATION

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 305,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.01 million, down from 310,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $135.92. About 12.00M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 13/03/2018 – Biostage Preclinical Study Results Published in New Report; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT RELEASES MICROSOFT SECURE SCORE, ATTACK SIMULATOR; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing the Jacksonville military community; 12/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser It could give Silicon Valley more influence in the Trump administration

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.65, from 3.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold DRNA shares while 20 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 46.22 million shares or 51.46% less from 95.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inc holds 4,450 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock invested in 4.26 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) for 73,900 shares. 328,825 are held by Acuta Capital Prns Lc. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru invested 0.52% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.02 million shares. Fosun International Ltd holds 188,673 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. The California-based Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Research Incorporated has invested 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Citigroup reported 13,281 shares stake. Bank Of America De invested 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 0.01% invested in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) for 14,122 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Vanguard holds 0% or 2.30 million shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Daiwa Secs Gru invested 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89 million and $893.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vbi Vaccines Inc by 494,285 shares to 4.72 million shares, valued at $8.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc by 516,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 38,911 are held by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Group Inc. The Florida-based Lyons Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 2.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 5.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Diversified Inv Strategies Limited Liability Corp has 7.66% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 68,403 shares. Pinnacle Ltd, New York-based fund reported 612,641 shares. Dubuque Bank holds 3% or 157,646 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mgmt Or reported 3.17% stake. Channing Cap Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Carroll Fincl Assocs Inc invested 2.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). West Oak Capital Ltd accumulated 10,800 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 1.62 million shares. Swedbank reported 10.23M shares. Schwartz Counsel Inc holds 0.07% or 11,350 shares in its portfolio. Cim Mangement invested in 31,083 shares. 552 were accumulated by Wealthcare Cap Ltd Liability Co.