Bvf Has Lifted Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) Stake by $3.68 Million; As Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Stock Rose, Harris Associates LP Upped Stake

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 349,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 42.24 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.94M, up from 41.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68 billion market cap company. It closed at $1.64 lastly. It is down 30.56% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Rev $2.49B; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Shelley Moo: Capito, Others Urge Farm Bill Support for Chesapeake Bay Farmers; 08/03/2018 – Chesapeake’s Louisiana Fields Located in Haynesville Shale Formation; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE CFO: USED HIGHER OIL PRICES TO HEDGE 2019 VOLUMES; 15/05/2018 – SABA ADDED CHK, SN, NE IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Chesapeake: 202M Votes Against Compensation Resolution, 166.4M in Favor; 03/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE CHESAPEAKE FUNDING II LLC, SERIES 2018-1;; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: CUTTING DRILLING COSTS IN TURNER SECTION OF PRB; 15/05/2018 – Southeastern Asset Management In Exits Chesapeake Energy

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 283,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.06M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.06 million, up from 2.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.84M market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.07. About 12,578 shares traded. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) has declined 48.45% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.88% the S&P500. Some Historical FPRX News: 28/03/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Initiates Patient Dosing in Phase 1 Trial of Novel First-in-Class B7-H4 Antibody FPA150; 29/05/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Walks to End Pancreatic Cancer at PurpleStride San Francisco 2018; 10/04/2018 – FPRX TO CLOSE BLADDER CANCER COHORT OF BEMARITUZUMAB TRIAL; 10/04/2018 – FIVE PRIME TO CLOSE BLADDER CANCER COHORT OF PHASE 1 TRIAL; 30/05/2018 – FIVE PRIME IN ACCORD WITH ROCHE; 17/04/2018 – FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC – ON APRIL 13 APPOINTED LINDA RUBINSTEIN AS INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Five Prime Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 14/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Invest Board Exits Position in Five Prime; 13/03/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics CFO Marc Belsky Resigns; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Buys New 1% Position in Five Prime

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $893.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) by 274,800 shares to 3.02 million shares, valued at $20.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mei Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 279,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold FPRX shares while 22 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 30.55 million shares or 3.61% more from 29.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl stated it has 122,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 13,451 were reported by Citigroup. Moreover, Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0% or 128,724 shares in its portfolio. Altrinsic Global Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.06% or 90,000 shares in its portfolio. Amer invested in 0% or 21,386 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Com owns 86,430 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Federated Inc Pa holds 0% or 6,171 shares in its portfolio. 22,924 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Westpac Bk Corporation holds 68,285 shares. Adage Prtn Gru Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.04% in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10,000 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc owns 26,692 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0% in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). Campbell And Inv Adviser Ltd Llc holds 11,920 shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 2 sales for $21.01 million activity. Lawler Robert D. also bought $100,995 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) on Friday, May 24. The insider WEBB JAMES R bought $98,010. DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR bought $100,625 worth of stock.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 69,135 shares to 3.96M shares, valued at $147.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 397,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 828,201 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

