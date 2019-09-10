Bvf Has Increased Its Holding in Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) by $2.82 Million as Share Value Declined; Embraer S A (ERJ) Position Has Lifted by Discovery Capital Management Llc

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) by 20.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 235,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 1.39M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.72M, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.33% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $11.26. About 37,288 shares traded. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has declined 38.24% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CNCE News: 02/04/2018 – Concert Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 22/04/2018 – DJ Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNCE); 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners LLC Exits Position in Concert Pharma; 10/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS: PTAB GRANTED REQUEST FOR REHEARING; 10/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS: INTER PARTES REVIEW FILED BY INCYTE; 26/04/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Expects Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments as of March 31, 2018 to Be Sufficient to Fund the Co Into 2021; 25/04/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Completes Enrollment in Phase 2a Trial of CTP-543 in Alopecia Areata; 07/05/2018 – Concert Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Embraer S A (ERJ) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 62,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 991,930 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.86M, up from 929,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Embraer S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29B market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $18.42. About 263,244 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 22/05/2018 – JBLU: `DEFINITELY’ WILL MAKE DECISION THIS YR ON EMBRAER E190S; 23/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 12/04/2018 – CEO OF NORWEGIAN AIRLINE WIDEROE SAYS AIMS TO EXERCISE OPTION TO BUY 12 MORE EMBRAER E190-E2 PASSENGER JETS; 08/03/2018 – U.S space companies aim to help Brazil rocket base lift off; 17/04/2018 – WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION PANEL SAYS BRAZIL’S CHALLENGE TO CANADA’S BOMBARDIER SUBSIDIES IS WITHIN ITS JURISDICTION, DISMISSING CANADA’S BID TO STOP THE LITIGATION – PRELIMINARY RULING; 09/03/2018 – Embraer in talks with several Indian airlines on E-175 jet orders – exec; 08/03/2018 – RPT-CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER 4Q ADJ EBITDA $220.3M, EST. $292.4M; 10/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Embraer S.A. Airplanes; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER 4Q REVENUE BRL5.65B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CNCE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 17.33 million shares or 0.06% less from 17.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33,455 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Amer Int Grp accumulated 13,577 shares or 0% of the stock. Knott David M accumulated 0.4% or 83,607 shares. State Street stated it has 389,291 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.02% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 20,255 shares. Perceptive Advsr has invested 0.75% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Renaissance Technology Lc stated it has 703,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Manhattan has 453,091 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tekla Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 45,362 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup has 0% invested in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs Gp invested 0% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 19,984 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.13 million activity.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89 million and $893.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spero Therapeutics Inc by 382,440 shares to 460,706 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 10,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 564,965 shares, and cut its stake in Kura Oncology Inc.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50B and $960.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 409,102 shares to 6.10 million shares, valued at $95.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 295,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.65M shares, and cut its stake in Opera Ltd.