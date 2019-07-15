Bvf Has Cut Position in Calithera Biosciences (CALA) by $1.65 Million as Stock Value Rose; Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Holding in Nextera Energy Ord (NEE) Has Trimmed as Valuation Rose

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Calithera Biosciences Inc (CALA) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 274,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.02M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.38 million, down from 3.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Calithera Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.26. About 197,072 shares traded. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) has declined 2.91% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CALA News: 08/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Sees Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments Between $105M and $115M at 2018 End; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences: Designation Granted for Treatment of Patients With Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 25/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces CB-839 Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at ASCO 2018; 18/04/2018 – CALITHERA’S CB-839 WITH CABOZANTINIB GRANTED FAST TRACK STATUS; 08/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Sees Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments Will Sufficient to Meet Operating Plan Through 2020; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination with Cabozantinib for Treatment of; 23/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 13/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors LP Exits Calithera Biosciences; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination with Cabozantinib for Treatment of Patients with Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Ord (NEE) by 9.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 76,700 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.83M, down from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $208.73. About 1.57M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Western Cap Management Communication holds 3.7% or 1,344 shares. Carlson Mgmt invested 0.11% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). North Star Inv invested 0.17% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Finemark Savings Bank Tru has 0.43% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 38,225 shares. Crossvault Cap Mgmt has invested 0.34% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Hilltop Inc has 0.14% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 3,346 shares. Dana Invest has invested 0.63% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Barometer Cap Mgmt owns 81,523 shares. Plante Moran Fin Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.16% or 2,650 shares. 35,000 are owned by Opus Inv Mngmt. M Holding holds 4,316 shares. Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Llc owns 2,484 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Benedict Financial Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.51% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Homrich & Berg holds 0.07% or 7,175 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Ltd reported 0.01% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 8.53% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.11 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.10B for 22.79 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.09% EPS growth.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $4.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nielsen Holdings Plc by 40,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Four Corners Property Trust by 259,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Analysts await Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.55 EPS, down 511.11% or $0.46 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.61 actual EPS reported by Calithera Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold CALA shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 21.70 million shares or 2.80% more from 21.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Ltd reported 0% in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). Bancshares Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 128,612 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). Pnc Fincl Service Group has 0% invested in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). California State Teachers Retirement has 51,223 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.65 million shares. 82,580 were reported by Franklin Street Advisors Incorporated Nc. Alphamark Advisors has invested 0% in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). Meeder Asset Management Inc stated it has 0% in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). Vanguard Group Inc Inc owns 1.60M shares. Raymond James Fincl reported 17,000 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 3.77M shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) for 127,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 6,930 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has 10,429 shares for 0% of their portfolio.