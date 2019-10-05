Bvf Has Cut Its Holding in Arqule (ARQL) by $60.89 Million; Bristol (BMY) Stock Price Declined While Noesis Capital Mangement Trimmed Its Holding

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 482 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 4,893 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $222.00 million, down from 5,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.75. About 9.96M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 8:00 PM; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Noncurrent Pension Liabilities $434 Million at March 31; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 07/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018 (BMY); 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Worldwide Collaboration with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize Next-Generation Cardiovascular Therapy; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 14/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Wed, 3/14/2018, 8:00 PM; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers raises 2018 forecast, some sales disappoint; 27/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 28/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 3/28/2018, 7:00 PM

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 87.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 5.54 million shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The hedge fund held 773,459 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.52M, down from 6.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.29. About 1.91 million shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 17/04/2018 – ArQule and Basilea Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for Derazantinib in the US, EU, Japan and Rest of World Excluding; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE & BASILEA ENTER INTO EXCLUSIVE LICENSE PACT; 07/05/2018 – ArQule Expects to End 2018 With $40M-$42M in Cash, Securities; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 15/03/2018 – ArQule to Present Data at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – DJ ArQule Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARQL); 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC ARQL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – ArQule is Entitled to Receive Staggered Single-Digit to Double-Digit Royalties on Net Sales Upon Commercialization; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL #AACR18 oral presentation on ARQ 092 data in PIK3CA or AKT1-mutant ER+ ovarian cancer will be particularly interesting to watch; 17/04/2018 – ArQule and Basilea Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for Derazantinib in the US, EU, Japan and Rest of World Excluding Greater China

More notable recent ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ArQule: Updates To Thesis, EHA Presentation Looms – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ArQule Wins At EHA, More Upside Ahead In Second Half Of 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why ArQule Jumped 53.1% in June – The Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Best Biotech Stocks of 2019 So Far – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89 million and $915.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arcus Biosciences Inc by 725,000 shares to 3.54 million shares, valued at $28.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cidara Therapeutics Inc by 942,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analysts await ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 80.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by ArQule, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paradigm Asset Com Lc, New York-based fund reported 27,290 shares. 8,312 were reported by New South Mgmt Inc. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Co has invested 0.2% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd holds 779,446 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Spirit Of America stated it has 0.1% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited holds 0.1% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 9,258 shares. United Kingdom-based Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.13% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Opus Invest Mgmt holds 55,700 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. 112,915 were reported by Moore Capital Mngmt L P. Capwealth Advsr Limited Liability has 204,774 shares. New York-based Richard Bernstein Advsr has invested 0.1% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Arrow Financial Corp invested in 0.33% or 33,736 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Co reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cognios Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.79% or 45,548 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bristol-Myers’ Opdivo fails to achieve PFS endpoint in late-stage brain cancer study – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Declining Revenues in 2020 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY Stock? – Forbes” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Big Biotech Stocks to Watch – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $293.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase Alerian Etn (AMJ) by 105 shares to 107,365 shares, valued at $2.70 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).