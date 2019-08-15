Bvf Has Cut Its Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Stake; U S Global Investors (GROW) Has 1.75 Sentiment

Bvf Inc decreased Calithera Biosciences Inc (CALA) stake by 8.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bvf Inc sold 274,800 shares as Calithera Biosciences Inc (CALA)’s stock declined 28.50%. The Bvf Inc holds 3.02 million shares with $20.38M value, down from 3.30 million last quarter. Calithera Biosciences Inc now has $209.72 million valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.9. About 204,835 shares traded. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) has risen 3.41% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical CALA News: 25/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces CB-839 Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at ASCO 2018; 13/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences to Present New Preclinical Data for CB-839 at AACR Annual Meeting 2018; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors LP Exits Calithera Biosciences; 08/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Sees Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments Between $105M and $115M at 2018 End; 18/04/2018 – CALITHERA’S CB-839 WITH CABOZANTINIB GRANTED FAST TRACK STATUS; 10/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys 4% Position in Calithera Biosciences; 08/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Sees Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments Will Sufficient to Meet Operating Plan Through 2020; 22/04/2018 – DJ Calithera Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CALA); 13/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Apr 16

U S Global Investors Inc (GROW) investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.39, from 0.36 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 7 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 4 cut down and sold their equity positions in U S Global Investors Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 2.94 million shares, down from 3.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding U S Global Investors Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 3 Increased: 4 New Position: 3.

Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. for 696,822 shares. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc owns 38,069 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clenar Muke Llc has 0.01% invested in the company for 44,490 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Services Network Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Barclays Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2,461 shares.

The stock decreased 6.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1.92. About 60,836 shares traded. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $29.05 million. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles.

Bvf Inc increased Arcus Biosciences Inc stake by 398,600 shares to 2.81M valued at $35.10 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alpine Immune Sciences Inc stake by 558,658 shares and now owns 1.20 million shares. Vical Inc was raised too.