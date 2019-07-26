Bvf Has Cut Array Biopharma (ARRY) Position by $31.76 Million; Nine Masts Capital LTD Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Has Boosted by $1.37 Million

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 32.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 million, up from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $463.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $178.05. About 8.34 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 18/04/2018 – Cloud Foundry Now Available on Asia’s Leading Cloud Provider Alibaba Cloud; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA TO COOPERATE ON E-COMMERCE SERVICES; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees 2019 Revenue Growth Above 60%: TOPLive; 18/04/2018 – OATH HIRES FORMER ALIBABA EXECUTIVE AS PRESIDENT & COO; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 09/04/2018 – Chairman of Alibaba Affiliate Ant Financial Steps Down; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Snags Carlyle, CPPIB for $10 Billion Funding – Bloomberg; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba, Cainiao Lead $1.4 Billion Spend on Delivery-Firm Stake

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.42M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.39 million, down from 4.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $47.58. About 5.77M shares traded. Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) has risen 40.65% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold ARRY shares while 54 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 214.23 million shares or 4.48% more from 205.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Advisory Ltd has invested 0.01% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Barclays Public Limited Company has 110,414 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Bancshares Of America De has invested 0% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Tekla Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.36% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Alps Advsr stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 1.20 million shares. Driehaus Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.66% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). 298,838 are held by Clarivest Asset Ltd. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0.13% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Hanseatic invested in 11,553 shares. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Farallon Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 1.08% or 5.50 million shares in its portfolio. Frontier Mgmt Co Limited Co reported 0.06% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). State Street Corporation reported 0.01% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY).

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89 million and $893.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc by 218,835 shares to 2.11M shares, valued at $8.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realm Therapeutics Plc by 252,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 612,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Vical Inc.

Analysts await Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Array BioPharma Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 7 sales for $18.66 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 Haddock Jason sold $2.11M worth of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) or 96,712 shares. Robbins Andrew R also sold $4.80M worth of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $800,000 were sold by Oltmans Curtis Gale on Tuesday, January 29. The insider LEFKOFF KYLE sold $721,074. Shares for $115,998 were bought by COX CARRIE SMITH on Tuesday, February 19. 187,264 shares were sold by Saccomano Nicholas A, worth $4.04M on Thursday, February 7.

