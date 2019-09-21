Bvf Has Cut Arqule (ARQL) Stake by $60.89 Million; Market Value Rose; As Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Darsana Capital Partners LP Has Upped Holding

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 87.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 5.54M shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The hedge fund held 773,459 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.52M, down from 6.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02B market cap company. The stock increased 4.61% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $8.39. About 2.46 million shares traded or 9.29% up from the average. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 17/04/2018 – ARQULE & BASILEA ENTER INTO EXCLUSIVE LICENSE PACT; 15/03/2018 – ArQule to Present Data at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC ARQL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.18 TO $0.24; 17/04/2018 – ArQule Is Eligible for Up to $326M in Regulatory and Comml Milestones; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC ARQL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 2.6% Position in ArQule; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL #AACR18 oral presentation on ARQ 092 data in PIK3CA or AKT1-mutant ER+ ovarian cancer will be particularly interesting to watch; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 06/03/2018 ARQULE INC ARQL.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1.50 FROM $1.40; 07/05/2018 – ArQule Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 18c-Loss 24c

Darsana Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp bought 750,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 6.75M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $549.25 million, up from 6.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $83.32. About 876,945 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPR CEO SEES ASCO PURCHASE EXPANDING AIRBUS, MILITARY CONTRACTS; 25/05/2018 – Spirit Aero Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 25/05/2018 – Spirit Chief Executive Officer Speaking at the Bernstein Thirty-Fourth Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CFO SANJAY KAPOOR COMMENTS ON WEBCAST; 04/04/2018 – Oklahoma Gov: Gov. Fallin Helps Spirit AeroSystems Celebrate Grand Opening of Fabrication Center in McAlester; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED DIVESTITURE FROM HAECO SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CO. LTD; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Spirit AeroSystems Inc. Rtgs, Outlook Remains Stbl; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REPORTS $725M ACCELERATED BUYBACK PLAN; 18/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Named Rolls-Royce Supplier of the Year; 02/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems to Buy Asco Industries Parent for $650 Million

Analysts await ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 80.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by ArQule, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% negative EPS growth.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89 million and $915.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Surface Oncology Inc by 569,384 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regulus Therapeutics Inc by 983,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spero Therapeutics Inc.