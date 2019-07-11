Bvf Has Boosted Its Arqule (ARQL) Position; Highland Capital Management Holding in Boeing Company (BA) Lowered by $404,622

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 1,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,925 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.71M, down from 57,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $6.7 during the last trading session, reaching $359. About 4.88 million shares traded or 6.84% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – Boeing Statement on WTO Ruling; 17/05/2018 – Boeing Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 16/03/2018 – BOEING – KENNETH DUBERSTEIN TO BE NOMINATED FOR RE-ELECTION AT MEETING AS A DIRECTOR TO SERVE AN ADDITIONAL YEAR FROM 2018 TO 2019; 19/04/2018 – Defense One: BREAKING: Drone-export rules to relax; Air Force leaders want to change space; Chat with Boeing’s defense boss;; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Russia’s Utair orders 30 Boeing 737 MAX planes – Vedomosti; 07/03/2018 – JET AIR YET TO PROVIDE CONFIGURATION ON ORDER FOR BOEING 787S; 05/03/2018 – BOEING HAS 400+ ORDERS/COMMITMENTS FOR 737 MAX 10; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 20; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Calls WTO Decision ‘Landmark Ruling’; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in new tariffs on China

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 78,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 89.76% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.31M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.22 million, up from 6.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $10.91. About 1.80 million shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 110.00% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 17/04/2018 – ARQULE & BASILEA ENTER INTO EXCLUSIVE LICENSE PACT; 17/04/2018 – ArQule May Have the Opportunity to Promote Derazantinib in the US Directly; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – ALSO ENTITLED TO RECEIVE STAGGERED SINGLE-DIGIT TO DOUBLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES ON NET SALES UPON COMMERCIALIZATION; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO GET UP TO $336M INCLUDING UPFRONT; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – BASILEA WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL COSTS AND EXPENSES OF DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURE AND COMMERCIALIZATION IN ITS TERRITORY; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL ARQ 531 should also start getting more credit in next-gen BTKi race, esp after recent setback of $SNSS Initial Phase 1a data at #AACR18; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE INC – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $336 MLN INCLUDING UPFRONT, REGULATORY AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC ARQL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.18 TO $0.24; 24/05/2018 – ArQule Strengthens Executive Team with Two Key Appointments

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $893.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 10,002 shares to 564,965 shares, valued at $45.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 592,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 904 shares, and cut its stake in Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. $3.49 million worth of stock was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. 19,500 shares valued at $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4. On Friday, February 8 the insider McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 49.59 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 9,299 shares to 422,402 shares, valued at $25.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 27,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 288,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Of Virginia Va holds 1.17% or 23,236 shares in its portfolio. Professional Advisory Services Incorporated owns 3,590 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership owns 140,774 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Ashmore Wealth Management Limited Com accumulated 215,097 shares. Southpoint Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 2.43% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt holds 36,327 shares. Keybank Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 123,858 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First State Bank owns 9,117 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Moreover, Locust Wood Advisers Limited has 2.03% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Merchants invested in 0.13% or 2,160 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.62% or 102,221 shares. Moreover, Shufro Rose And Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,565 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd has invested 0.51% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Elm Advsrs, a California-based fund reported 1,028 shares.

