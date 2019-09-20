Bvf Has Boosted Holding in Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE); Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosted Its Stake by $1.53 Million

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) by 17.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 242,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 1.63 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.54M, up from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.12M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.88. About 75,197 shares traded. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has declined 38.24% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CNCE News: 10/04/2018 – Concert Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS: PTAB GRANTED REQUEST FOR REHEARING; 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO D; 25/04/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Completes Enrollment in Phase 2a Trial of CTP-543 in Alopecia Areata; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Concert Pharmaceuticals Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments at March 31 Totaled $191M; 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO DEVELOP THE DRUG IN MULTIPLE UNMET MEDICAL NEED CONDITIONS; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners LLC Exits Position in Concert Pharma; 25/04/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals: Topline Phase 2a Data From the 4 Mg and 8 Mg Cohorts Expected in Fourth Qtr of 2018

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 46.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 14,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The institutional investor held 46,320 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.84M, up from 31,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $110.37. About 239,416 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Camden Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPT); 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.15; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – ACKNOWLEDGES RESIGNATION OF CHAROONG SUPANPONG, THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Camden Property Trust ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Pos; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.04; 06/03/2018 CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 323.9 MLN YUAN IN FEB; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Study of Systemic Chemotherapy With CPT-11 Plus HAI (FUDR+L-OHP) in Patients With Initially Unresectable; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Ecb’s Changes To Covered Bond Haircuts Will Increase Cpt Issuers’ Repo Funding Costs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold CNCE shares while 18 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 16.29 million shares or 6.01% less from 17.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited holds 384,469 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc reported 233,344 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 30,986 shares. D E Shaw And Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0% or 14,800 shares. Pnc Fincl Group reported 0% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 299 shares. 29,100 are held by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Vanguard Group Incorporated invested 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 2,373 shares. Perceptive Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 2.20M shares or 0.61% of the stock. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 20 shares. Assetmark holds 56 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89 million and $915.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc by 104,121 shares to 3.95M shares, valued at $18.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) by 46,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.83 million shares, and cut its stake in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.13 million activity.

