Bvf Decreased Array Biopharma (ARRY) Stake by $31.76 Million; Wisconsin Capital Management Holding In Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Was Has Increased

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock rose 107.05% . The hedge fund held 3.42 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.39 million, down from 4.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68B market cap company. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 09/05/2018 – ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WERE $440 MLN; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 13.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The institutional investor held 77,549 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, up from 68,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $25.43. About 1.38 million shares traded or 35.73% up from the average. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 12/03/2018 – $PTLA ANNEXA-4 interim data out #ACC18; 23/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives and Plans to Appeal Negative CHMP Opinion Regarding Marketing Authorization for Betrixaban in the European Union; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PLANS TO APPEAL NEGATIVE OPINION ON BETRIXABAN IN E.U; 12/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXCELLENT OR GOOD HEMOSTASIS ACHIEVED IN 83 PERCENT OF PATIENTS IN ANNEXA-4; 16/04/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Brisa and Celeste Are Must-See Neighborhoods at lrvine’s Portola Springs® Village; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVES PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ ANDEXXA®, FIRST AND ONLY ANTIDOTE FOR THE REVERSAL OF FACTOR XA INHIBITORS; 16/04/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Brisa and Celeste Are Must-See Neighborhoods at Irvine’s Portola Springs® Village; 22/04/2018 – DJ Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTLA); 24/04/2018 – DoJ CA Northern: Portola Valley Resident Sentenced In Bank Fraud Scheme; 12/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – THE INTERIM RESULTS INCLUDED SAFETY DATA FROM 227 OF 228 ENROLLED PATIENTS

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 26,405 shares. Ftb Advisors stated it has 963 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cadian Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 3.97M shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 231 shares. C Wide Group Hldgs A S invested in 0.07% or 159,366 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited invested in 0.01% or 32,317 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 61,963 shares or 0% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 31,913 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares stated it has 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 318,551 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc has 71,778 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bb&T Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 805,759 shares. 22,897 are held by Citigroup Inc. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 39,495 shares in its portfolio.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19 million and $112.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4,350 shares to 39,730 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $115,998 activity. Shares for $115,998 were bought by COX CARRIE SMITH on Tuesday, February 19. $4.04M worth of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) was sold by Saccomano Nicholas A on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Array BioPharma Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% EPS growth.

