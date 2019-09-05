Bvf Cut Its Position in Xencor (XNCR) by $17.78 Million as Shares Rose; As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Share Value Rose, Baldwin Brothers Has Raised Holding

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 32.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 4,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 18,678 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, up from 14,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $389.08. About 791,099 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Boosts Full-Year Guidance; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin says long-term contract will help against tariffs; 19/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – THE UNITS WILL BE INSTALLED IN ONTARIO, CANADA, AND ALONG EAST COAST OF UNITED STATES; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 22/05/2018 – JERUSALEM – ISRAEL CALLS PALESTINIAN ICC MOVE “CYNICAL STEP WITHOUT LEGAL VALIDITY”; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – CO TO DEVELOP & PRODUCE UNARMED RE-ENTRY VEHICLES FOR INTEGRATION INTO TARGET MISSILES THROUGH 2022; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s THAAD missile system receives $200 million in Department of Defense funds; 08/03/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards’ Canadian Expertise to be Shared lnternationally with Awarding of Lockheed Martin Canada Contract for New Zealand’s Frigate System Upgrade Project; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin is one of several legacy companies working to be a part of future Mars missions; 28/03/2018 – U.S. and Republic of Korea Officials Celebrate Debut of the Republic of Korea’s First F-35A

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 99.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 592,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The hedge fund held 904 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28,000, down from 593,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.51% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $36.83. About 288,783 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lockheed, Northrop win big defense contracts – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lockheed wins $2.43B F-35 contract modification – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $671.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,687 shares to 68,094 shares, valued at $12.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 5,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,061 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 11,284 shares. Michigan-based Azimuth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 224,382 are held by Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Lc. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Carlson Capital Lp has invested 0.59% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Sunbelt Securities Inc owns 2,253 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 85,221 shares. Fulton Bank & Trust Na owns 0.03% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,481 shares. Moreover, Aviance Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,968 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 566,615 shares. Tdam Usa owns 36,512 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Stock Yards Retail Bank And owns 1,294 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.25% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Private Cap Inc has 16,168 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. South Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.81% or 41,835 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $893.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Replimune Group Inc by 707,200 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $24.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vical Inc by 993,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Arcus Biosciences Inc.

More notable recent Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Xencor’s (NASDAQ:XNCR) 263% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Baird sees 37% upside in Regeneron in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “INmune Bio Appoints Biotechnology Executive Edgardo Baracchini as New Board Member – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Xencor Inc (XNCR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Xencor (XNCR) Tops Q2 EPS by 18c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has invested 0.01% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). 606,001 are held by Northern Trust Corporation. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% or 26,400 shares in its portfolio. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Com has 40,899 shares. Cannell Peter B & Co, New York-based fund reported 225,985 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 82,098 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 50,229 shares. Daiwa Secs Inc reported 358 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) or 33,773 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Co reported 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 141,619 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) or 424 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.12 million activity.

Analysts await Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.58 EPS, down 1,260.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Xencor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 93.33% negative EPS growth.