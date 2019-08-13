Bvf Cut Its Cytokinetics (CYTK) Position by $2.79 Million; Tnb Financial Has Lowered Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 348,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.51% . The hedge fund held 3.80 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.76 million, down from 4.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Cytokinetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $768.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.32. About 309,691 shares traded. Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has risen 63.62% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CYTK News: 16/03/2018 Cytokinetics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Cytokinetics Announces Presentation of Data From Phase 2 Clinical Study of Reldesemtiv in Patients With Spinal Muscular Atrophy; 24/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS REPORTS RELDESEMTIV PHASE 2 CLINICAL DATA; 24/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS STUDY DEMONSTRATED `SUFFICIENT STATISTICAL POWER`; 17/05/2018 – CYTOKINETICS INC – URE SMA, CO ANNOUNCED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP TO INCREASE EDUCATION, AWARENESS AND FUNDRAISING FOR SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY; 01/05/2018 – Cytokinetics and the ALS Association Renew Partnership to Advance the Fight Against ALS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cytokinetics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYTK); 26/03/2018 – Cytokinetics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Cytokinetics Announces Presentation of Data From Phase 2 Clinical Study of Reldesemtiv in Patients With Spinal Muscular Atrophy at the 2018 Annual Cure SMA Conference; 26/04/2018 – Cytokinetics 1Q Loss/Shr 56c

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 5,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 131,894 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72M, down from 137,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $116.03. About 4.88 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Clark Cap Mgmt Group Incorporated has 0.58% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 234,794 shares. Barry Invest Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,822 shares. Macroview Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 125 shares in its portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp holds 0.09% or 8,964 shares. 76,305 are held by Beck Mack Oliver Lc. 56,947 are owned by Foster & Motley. Dearborn Prns Limited Liability Com holds 0.56% or 80,071 shares. Girard Prtn holds 0.45% or 23,423 shares. Cap Invest Counsel holds 1.55% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 40,449 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell invested 1.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Colony Gp reported 27,440 shares. Clean Yield holds 2.08% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 49,453 shares. First Mercantile Trust reported 6,482 shares. Cypress Asset Inc Tx reported 0.53% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Foyston Gordon And Payne reported 0.11% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.98 million activity.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Spon Adr B by 14,747 shares to 167,990 shares, valued at $10.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,743 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold CYTK shares while 22 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 36.41 million shares or 5.67% less from 38.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe And Rusling holds 0% or 188 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Limited reported 0% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 75,675 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0% or 37,148 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) or 34,831 shares. Pdts Prtn invested in 0.03% or 63,431 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 219,736 shares. First Citizens Retail Bank & Tru Company reported 16,311 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). Dafna Cap Mngmt Llc reported 400,294 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 31,401 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) for 24,940 shares. Bvf Il invested in 3.80 million shares or 3.44% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 62,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89 million and $893.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ac Immune Sa by 5.23 million shares to 7.46M shares, valued at $37.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Replimune Group Inc by 707,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.