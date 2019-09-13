Bvf Continues to Hold Stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE); Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Stock Value Rose While Phocas Financial Has Lifted by $322.16 Billion Its Stake

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) by 17.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 242,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 1.63 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.54M, up from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.49. About 114,319 shares traded. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has declined 38.24% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CNCE News: 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Expects Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments as of March 31, 2018 to Be Sufficient to Fund the Co Into 2021; 15/05/2018 – Ghost Tree Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Concert Pharma; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 07/05/2018 – Concert Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO DEVELOP THE DRUG IN MULTIPLE UNMET MEDICAL NEED CONDITIONS; 25/04/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Completes Enrollment in Phase 2a Trial of CTP-543 in Alopecia Areata; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PHASE 2B CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING CTP-543 IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN 2019; 06/03/2018 Concert Pharmaceuticals Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) by 47.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 163,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The institutional investor held 510,681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1005.53B, up from 347,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $22.1. About 694,379 shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 14/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow and in NARElT’s RElTWeek 2018 Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q EPS 34c; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 63C, EST. 61C; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SBRA.O FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q Rev $166.1M; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT: Signature HealthCARE Has Represented That Settlement With Federal and State Agencies Is Immiment; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.47 – $2.55; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED AFFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.27 – $2.35; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Restructures its Contractual Relationship with Signature HealthCARE; 02/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, REPORTS REDEMPTION OF ALL OUTSTANDING

Since June 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.13 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold CNCE shares while 18 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 16.29 million shares or 6.01% less from 17.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89 million and $915.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molecular Templates Inc by 322,625 shares to 3.26 million shares, valued at $27.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 177,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.38, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold SBRA shares while 68 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 161.30 million shares or 5.20% more from 153.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.