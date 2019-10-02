Bvf Boosted Verastem (VSTM) Holding by $2.82 Million; As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Shares Rose, Holder Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Cut Holding

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 3,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 440,846 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.91M, down from 444,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $157.11. About 1.49 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 18/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC – APPOINTMENTS EXPAND ADP BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 12 MEMBERS CURRENTLY; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M; 13/04/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC RISS 5.5% Y/Y; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Hot U.S. Job Market Has Cooled Slightly as Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 13/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square trims ADP stake as bet grew in value -filing

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Verastem Inc (VSTM) by 80.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 2.82M shares as the company’s stock declined 28.23% . The hedge fund held 6.33M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.56 million, up from 3.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Verastem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.84% or $0.0449 during the last trading session, reaching $1.1251. About 1.31M shares traded or 34.34% up from the average. Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) has declined 80.05% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.05% the S&P500. Some Historical VSTM News: 21/05/2018 – Verastem Oncology to Present Scientific Data Supporting Immuno-Oncology Applications of Duvelisib & Defactinib at the 3rd Annua; 16/05/2018 – Verastem Proceeds From Offering Are Expected to Be $35 Million; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 09/04/2018 – FDA Accepts New Drug Application for Duvelisib and Grants Priority Review; 09/04/2018 – Verastem Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 23/04/2018 – Verastem to Host Analyst and Investor Day on May 2, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Verastem Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 17/05/2018 – Verastem Oncology to Present Duvelisib Data at EHA 2018 Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – Verastem FY17 Research and Development Expenses $46.4M; 13/03/2018 – Verastem FY17 Loss $67.8M

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89 million and $915.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 47,174 shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $17.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc by 222,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 23 investors sold VSTM shares while 22 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 26.27 million shares or 14.30% less from 30.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability has 0% invested in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 1.07M shares. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 50,000 shares. Creative Planning holds 92,597 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal And General Public Ltd Co holds 10,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Beaumont Prtn Limited Liability Corporation owns 18,000 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt has 229,000 shares. Deer Vii And Limited holds 1.57% or 1.19M shares in its portfolio. Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership reported 39,209 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 692,007 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Street Corporation holds 143,390 shares. Cohen Management stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM). Principal Grp Inc Incorporated owns 0% invested in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) for 11,337 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 2.59 million shares.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $576.82 million for 29.53 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

