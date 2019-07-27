Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Holds Stake in Apple (AAPL); Tarbox Group Has Cut Its Holding in Realty Income (O) by $420,334

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $69.54. About 1.17 million shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,495 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 10,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Gladwin Field Office – Apple Tree Planting with Ruffed Grouse Society; 23/04/2018 – Inquiry opens into Apple-Shazam deal; 01/05/2018 – COOK: HEALTH IS AN AREA OF ‘MAJOR STRATEGIC THRUST’ FOR APPLE; 07/05/2018 – Second, Munster said, is Apple’s strong cash position, which could signal more buybacks for loyal investors; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that;s bad news for Apple and Tesla; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly going to use OLED panels in all of its new iPhones; 31/05/2018 – TELEGRAM CEO SAYS APPLE HAS BEEN PREVENTING THE TELEGRAM APP FROM UPDATING EVER SINCE RUSSIA ORDERED APPLE TO REMOVE THE MESSAGING SERVICE FROM APP STORE; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. O’s profit will be $256.34M for 21.46 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.