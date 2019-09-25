Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Maintains Stake in Cvs Health Com (CVS); Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Increased Caterpillar (CAT) Position by $709,512; Valuation Declined

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 18.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 5,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 36,915 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01M, up from 31,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $62.93. About 6.30M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 8.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 5,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 70,322 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.58M, up from 65,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $125.99. About 3.09M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 25/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Definitive Proxy Statement; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEEING MINING RECOVERY BROADENING BY GEOGRAPHY, COMMODITY; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on March 20; Webcast Available; 08/05/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE STRENGTH IN RESOURCE INDUSTRIES END MARKET; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR- BONFIELD TO GET $800,000 CASH SIGN-ON BONUS PAID AS SOON AS ADMINISTRATIVELY PRACTICABLE AFTER COMPLETION OF FIRST DAY OF EMPLOYMENT; 24/04/2018 – Industrials Lower as Investors Flee Caterpillar, Despite Strength — Industrials Roundup; 06/03/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE CHINA STRENGTH, HAD EXPECTED SOME SOFTNESS; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – REVISED OUTLOOK RANGE FOR ADJUSTED PROFIT IS $10.25 TO $11.25 PER SHARE FOR FY; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE COVERED CATERPILLAR SHORT AROUND $90-$100: CNBC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marietta Prtn Limited Co holds 0.28% or 6,300 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob has invested 0.03% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Primecap Mgmt Company Ca holds 9.40M shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Cannell Peter B And Com invested in 49,230 shares. Hyman Charles D has 147,788 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Corp Dc has 0.03% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 2,709 shares. Sage Group Inc invested 0.01% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Broderick Brian C invested in 0.18% or 3,834 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt has 1.21% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Pillar Pacific Capital Limited holds 0.97% or 63,357 shares. Doheny Asset Ca owns 3,565 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. The Georgia-based Southeast Asset Advsr has invested 0.13% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Orrstown Fincl Svcs has 126 shares. B & T Management Dba Alpha Management reported 0.95% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Blue Chip Prtn reported 1,967 shares.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 23,308 shares to 977,540 shares, valued at $35.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 17,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,937 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc, which manages about $217.72 million and $150.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4,637 shares to 34,671 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.14% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 13,181 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.14% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 5.59 million shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Liability invested in 4,383 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Huntington Natl Bank owns 78,278 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 20,723 were accumulated by Highstreet Asset. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 204,216 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Foster & Motley Incorporated has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Spinnaker Trust has 0.09% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 16,211 shares. Nuwave Invest Lc accumulated 4,748 shares. Conning reported 22,017 shares stake. Rwc Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 11,183 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsr Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 10,649 shares. Synovus owns 0.14% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 166,284 shares.

