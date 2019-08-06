Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Has Lifted By $383,250 Its Bank New York Mellon Com (BK) Stake; Pzena Investment Management Has 2.35 Sentiment

Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.28, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 40 institutional investors increased or opened new stock positions, while 17 reduced and sold positions in Pzena Investment Management Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 11.18 million shares, down from 11.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Pzena Investment Management Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 3 Reduced: 14 Increased: 29 New Position: 11.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) stake by 28.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc acquired 7,665 shares as Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (BK)’s stock declined 5.08%. The Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc holds 34,570 shares with $1.74M value, up from 26,905 last quarter. Bank New York Mellon Corp Com now has $42.48B valuation. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $45.06. About 5.44 million shares traded or 6.68% up from the average. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 15/03/2018 – 64OX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/04/2018 – BNY Mellon Unit Sees Opportunities in Argentina, Mexico Debt; 15/03/2018 – 41BL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/04/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Lockwood Issues First Quarter Investment Insights; 14/05/2018 – BNY Mellon and Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Company to Exchange Ownership Stakes in Amherst Capital for Minority Interest in Amherst Holdings; 29/03/2018 – 93HT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/03/2018 – BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Sheryl Linck as a Senior Wealth Director; 23/04/2018 – 36JM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – BNY MELLON APAC CHAIRMAN CRUIKSHANK SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Net Interest Revenue $919M

Among 5 analysts covering Bank Of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Bank Of New York Mellon had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Buckingham Research. Deutsche Bank downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) on Tuesday, June 18 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 15. On Wednesday, June 5 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. JP Morgan maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $4900 target in Tuesday, July 9 report. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $53 target in Thursday, April 18 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, June 26 report. Wood upgraded the shares of BK in report on Thursday, July 18 to “Market Perform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 59,027 are held by Bluecrest Capital Mngmt. Pettee Investors stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Millennium Management Ltd Liability holds 152,732 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim owns 7.40M shares. New York-based Laurion Cap Management LP has invested 0.26% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 18,312 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Stewart And Patten Lc stated it has 262,908 shares or 2.42% of all its holdings. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.67% or 377,518 shares. Pnc Financial Gp reported 1.91 million shares. Schafer Cullen Cap stated it has 0.02% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg holds 3.79 million shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia reported 161,970 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp, a New York-based fund reported 94,652 shares. National Bank & Trust owns 0.03% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 5,719 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Incorporated has invested 0.16% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK).

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “BNY Mellon’s Total Shareholder Payout In 2019 Will Be Identical To The Record Payout For 2018 – Forbes” published on July 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Did BNY Mellon’s Net Interest Margin Figure Reverse Its Declining Trend In Q2? – Forbes” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BNY Mellon Declares Dividends – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.47. About 27,161 shares traded. Pzena Investment Management, Inc (PZN) has declined 10.05% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PZN News: 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 2.2% Position in Evertec; 07/05/2018 – PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF APRIL 30, 2018 OF $38.9 BLN VS $37.7 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt Declares Quarter Dividend of 3c; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 07/03/2018 PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF FEB 28 OF $38.5 BLN VS $40.5 AS OF JAN 31; 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt 1Q EPS 20c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pzena Investment Management Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZN); 09/04/2018 – PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF MARCH 31 OF $37.7 BLN VS $38.5 BLN AS OF FEB 28; 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt 1Q Rev $39.3M

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $523.45 million. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It has a 10.26 P/E ratio. It invests in the public equity markets.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Pzena Investment Management, Inc for 1.78 million shares. National Investment Services Inc Wi owns 88,710 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cacti Asset Management Llc has 0.46% invested in the company for 706,650 shares. The California-based Falcon Point Capital Llc has invested 0.3% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 158,000 shares.

More notable recent Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Pzena Investment Management, Inc. Announces June 30, 2019 Assets Under Management – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Pzena Investment Management, Inc. Announces May 31, 2019 Assets Under Management – GlobeNewswire” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pzena Investment Management, Inc. Announces April 30, 2019 Assets Under Management – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.