Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Lowered Its Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) as Stock Value Declined; Moore Capital Management LP Holding in Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Has Lifted as Shares Declined

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 54.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 159,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.32 million, up from 291,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $13.14. About 1.25 million shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $66.2 MLN VS $57.6 MLN IN 2017 OCT-DEC QTR; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG 1Q OPER REV. $66.2M, EST. $68.9M; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 16/04/2018 – First LNG shipment from Cameroon delayed until late April -spokesman; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Dividend information; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR POWER REACHES FINL CLOSING ON 1.5GW SERGIPE POWER PROJECT

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc sold 4,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 34,671 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64 million, down from 39,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 6.42M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Preliminary Results of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 16/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm Needs a Mediator More Than a Buyer; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Qualcomm; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS HOLDERS MEETING TO RECONVENE APRIL 5; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is said to meet with China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to board; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM, BROADCOM RECEIVED LETTER FROM TREASURY DATED MARCH 5; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Said on Track for Qualcomm Majority Amid Delay on Vote; 17/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NEW DIVIDEND RATE REPRESENTS A 9% INCREASE ABOVE PRIOR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 27/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET ON MAY 11

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bailard Inc holds 22,751 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Garde Cap Incorporated owns 0.11% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 8,470 shares. Crawford Counsel holds 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 3,383 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Corporation Il invested 0.43% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Altfest L J Incorporated reported 8,675 shares stake. Carret Asset Mngmt Lc holds 4,294 shares. Argent Tru stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 375,713 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 63,100 shares. Loudon Investment Management Ltd Liability stated it has 45,216 shares or 2.92% of all its holdings. Greylin Mangement invested in 5.95% or 348,511 shares. Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership has 27,497 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Guggenheim Limited Liability Co invested in 594,500 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 30,000 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.75 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: BBY, QCOM, TSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm (QCOM) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Earnings After Bell: Antitrust Rulings Effect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02 billion and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Corp by 100,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,000 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).