Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Lifted Cvs Health Com (CVS) Stake by $309,960; Lone Pine Capital Position in Servicenow (NOW) Has Decreased by $108.06 Million

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 23.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 394,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 1.31M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $360.11M, down from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.89B market cap company. The stock increased 3.46% or $8.9 during the last trading session, reaching $266.27. About 1.11M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 18.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 5,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 36,915 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01 million, up from 31,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $62.01. About 2.05 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in West Virginia to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health will begin its expansion into kidney care with a program that helps identify chronic kidney disease early; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B

