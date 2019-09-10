Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Lifted Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $347,382 as Valuation Rose; Ing Groep Nv Position in Northrop Grumman (NOC) Raised as Stock Value Rose

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 12,495 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 10,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $949.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $214.76. About 23.99M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Cramer applauds Apple’s emerging razor-razorblade model: This could be ‘huge’; 04/05/2018 – Apple hits record high after Buffett’s Berkshire increases stake; 18/03/2018 – Apple is designing and testing screens -Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – Brightwire: Apple delays production of new MacBook to H2, supply chain; 09/05/2018 – KBC Adds Loxo Oncology, Exits Broadcom Inc., Cuts Apple: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a Mar. 27 event focused on education; 10/04/2018 – Apple Owes $502.6 Million to VirnetX, Says Federal Jury in Texas; 18/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Review: Philips Hue Wellner lamp with Apple HomeKit; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple’s CEOs are exchanging barbs, but they’re clearly dependent on each other; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS TOLD AMAZON AND GOOGLE THAT A LARGE NUMBER OF THEIR IP ADDRESSES ARE BEING BLOCKED BECAUSE OF TELEGRAM – IFAX

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 25.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 5,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 25,281 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82M, up from 20,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $351.29. About 1.15M shares traded or 45.19% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Sales About $27B; 05/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $2.5 BLN SALE OF TRITON UNMANNED AIRCRAFT SYSTEMS TO GERMANY -PENTAGON; 11/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 9% TO $1.20/SHR; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Northrop Grumman ‘A-2’ Short-Term Rating; 04/05/2018 – SpaceNews: BREAKING: Air Force awards contracts to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman for future missile-warning satellite cons; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 19.5%; 09/04/2018 – Two independent investigations point to the Northrop’s payload adapter as the cause of the satellite’s loss, the report said

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 5,330 shares to 8,705 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 19,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4.

