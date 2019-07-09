Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Position in Home Depot (HD) Has Lifted as Valuation Rose; Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Holder Miracle Mile Advisors Has Lifted Stake

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 43.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 2,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,901 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 4,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $212.01. About 1.96 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 532.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 12,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,383 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, up from 2,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $146.39. About 1.28 million shares traded or 2.89% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate of About 25%; 05/03/2018 Illinois Tool Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 09/03/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood & White holds 29,857 shares or 1.87% of its portfolio. Smithfield Tru reported 0.2% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bkd Wealth Advisors Lc has invested 0.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The Montana-based Davidson Investment Advisors has invested 0.07% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Vestor Capital Lc holds 51,044 shares. 65 were accumulated by Proffitt Goodson Incorporated. Moreover, Private Ocean Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability reported 44,302 shares. Fiduciary Trust Company holds 267,978 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. 11,029 were reported by Millennium Management Ltd Llc. Kwmg Ltd Liability Company stated it has 13,222 shares. Chemung Canal Tru holds 0.67% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 14,597 shares. Villere St Denis J & Co Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Penobscot Investment Management reported 34,758 shares. Family Mngmt Corporation reported 24,666 shares stake.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $4.56 million activity. $2.57 million worth of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) was sold by NAGARAJAN SUNDARAM.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,923 are held by Pennsylvania Tru Comm. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company owns 500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 128,616 were reported by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Co. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 2,235 shares. Stevens First Principles reported 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Management Lp owns 250 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Beach Invest Counsel Incorporated Pa stated it has 0.12% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Charles Schwab Invest Advisory reported 0.38% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Confluence Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.76% or 315,184 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 0.34% or 371,962 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Associates invested in 567 shares or 0% of the stock. Alpha Cubed Lc reported 0.03% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Andra Ap holds 40,000 shares. Aviance Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 334 shares. Asset Mngmt One Commerce, a Japan-based fund reported 181,078 shares.