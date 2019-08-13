Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Has Lifted Its Facebook Cl A (FB) Holding by $343,288; Energy Income Partners Has Lowered Duke Energy New (DUK) Position by $39.19 Million

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 80.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 435,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The hedge fund held 103,731 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.34M, down from 539,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $89.5. About 2.30M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Gives CEO Lynn Good 55% Raise With Retention Grant; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy to deliver $38 million in tax savings to Ohio and Kentucky customers; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline appli; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Bill Currens, Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer, Will Assume Leadership of the Fincl Planning and Analysis Organization; 10/05/2018 – DUKE WILL BE AT LOW END OF 4%-6% GROWTH TARGET FOR 2019; 14/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES HARRIS 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 30%: NRC; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments for customer services organization and Ohio-Kentucky state president; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 38.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 2,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,380 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 5,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $185.37. About 10.94M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/05/2018 – Facebook Class A Favored by 68 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/05/2018 – NOBODY WANTS FAKE NEWS – ZUCKERBERG; 02/05/2018 – Jim VandeHei: Exclusive: Facebook commits to civil rights audit, political bias review; 07/03/2018 – WPP CEO: AMAZON LESS KEEN TO SHARE DATA THAN GOOGLE, FACEBOOK; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO HAVE NEW PRIVACY SHORTCUTS MENU; 19/03/2018 – Connecticut Opens Probe Into Use of Facebook Data in Election; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House Republicans vote to release Russia report, ending probe; 27/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Facebook, Inc; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Privacy Scandal Unleashes Nationwide `Litigation Swarm’; 16/04/2018 – Single sign-in services from tech giants such as Google and Facebook make it easy to sign in to a lot of different sites without remembering different usernames and passwords for each one

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 15,070 shares to 601,572 shares, valued at $25.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westlake Chem Partners Lp (NYSE:WLKP) by 392,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69M shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.