Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Boosted Its Republic Services (RSG) Holding by $303,200; Chesapeake Asset Management Boosted Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $1.05 Million

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 285.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 9,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 12,775 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 3,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $115.04. About 2.52M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Package Rev $3.53B; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Voluntary Retirement Incentive To Eligible U.S.-Based Management Employees; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks — Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rocket Software To ‘B+’ On Better Metrics; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q U.S. Domestic Rev Rises 7.2% on 4.6% Volume Growth; 02/05/2018 – UPS is in talks with at least one U.S. trucking firm to launch an in-home delivery service for large, heavy goods such as couches and treadmills; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Average Daily Package Volume Up 4.6%; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees FY Adj EPS $7.03-Adj EPS $7.37

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 53.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 3,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 10,820 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $870,000, up from 7,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $89. About 824,568 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Llc stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Novare Cap Ltd Company reported 0.12% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 10,258 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hsbc Hldg Plc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Two Sigma Limited Liability Company holds 2,806 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs invested 0.06% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Aspiriant Limited Liability accumulated 2,113 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank invested in 9,947 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust has 1,959 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Llc has 32.72% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2.29 million shares. 26,139 were reported by Schulhoff And. 10,977 are held by Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Mgmt. Macnealy Hoover Investment owns 10,817 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio.

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc, which manages about $889.99M and $58.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 14,595 shares to 23,422 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,923 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Today’s Pick-Up: Goodies Coming From Transport Santa; Raise The Financial Roof For Inland Waterways – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Gained 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UPS Launches My Choice® For Business Platform To Enhance Visibility And Control For SMBs – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Autonomous Vehicles News: 15 Things to Know About UPS Self-Driving Trucks – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.