Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Has Lifted Bank New York Mellon Com (BK) Position By $383,250; Causeway Capital Management Increased By $12.47 Million Its Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Position

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) stake by 28.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc acquired 7,665 shares as Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (BK)’s stock declined 5.08%. The Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc holds 34,570 shares with $1.74M value, up from 26,905 last quarter. Bank New York Mellon Corp Com now has $43.33B valuation. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $45.97. About 6.72 million shares traded or 31.74% up from the average. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 06/05/2018 – Mitchell Harris on reshaping BNY Mellon’s $1.9tn asset arm; 13/03/2018 – 17LL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 28/03/2018 – BNY MELLON NAMES NANCY REYDA AS COO, TECHNOLOGY; 19/04/2018 – BNY Mellon 1Q-End Assets Under Custody/Admin $33.5 Trillion, Up 9%; 11/05/2018 – 68FC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/05/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Lockwood Issues First Quarter Investment Insights; 11/05/2018 – 78ZD: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 04/04/2018 – Agria Corporation Reiterates Need for ADS Holders to Take Action on ADR Program Termination

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) stake by 22.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Causeway Capital Management Llc acquired 1.13M shares as Icici Bk Ltd (IBN)’s stock rose 7.11%. The Causeway Capital Management Llc holds 6.23M shares with $71.37M value, up from 5.09M last quarter. Icici Bk Ltd now has $38.79B valuation. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.92. About 9.68M shares traded or 48.28% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 29/03/2018 – India.com: ICICI Bank Clarification on RBI Penalty: “The Bank Continues to Give Utmost Importance to Regulatory Compliance; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-ICICI Bank faces questions from key shareholders in Videocon loan case – Live Mint; 07/05/2018 – Correct: ICICI Bank 4Q Consolidated Net Profit INR11.41 Bln vs. INR20.82 Bln a Year Earlier; 02/04/2018 – ET NOW: ET NOW learns that the developments at ICICI Bank have caught the attention of the Centre, which is in constant tou…; 19/04/2018 – ICICI BANK COMMENTS ON SUCCESSION PLAN; 29/05/2018 – ICICI BANK NAMES M. D. MALLYA ADDITIONAL INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q INTEREST EXPENSE 82.4B RUPEES; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank may mull road ahead for CEO Chanda Kochhar – Economic Times; 14/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES LTD – IPO TO OPEN ON MARCH 22, CLOSE ON MARCH 26; 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK DID NOT GIVE INDIVIDUAL LOANS TO ANY OF 5 COMPANIES

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) stake by 807,048 shares to 170 valued at $35,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) stake by 2.19 million shares and now owns 8.24M shares. Wisdomtree Tr (EPI) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank Of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Bank Of New York Mellon had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Thursday, April 18 with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 5 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) rating on Friday, March 15. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $58 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 26 by UBS. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. Deutsche Bank downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) on Tuesday, June 18 to “Hold” rating. Wood upgraded the shares of BK in report on Thursday, July 18 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benin Mgmt stated it has 0.13% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Aperio Gru Lc has invested 0.13% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 0.03% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 8,369 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Company reported 24,309 shares stake. Advisors Asset Incorporated invested in 17,577 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 12,100 shares. Accredited Investors Inc reported 16,291 shares. Intrepid Mngmt accumulated 106,169 shares. Johnson Gru holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 8,799 shares. Columbia Asset Management reported 3,200 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Patten & Patten Tn reported 0.06% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Bluecrest Mgmt Limited reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Profund Advsrs Limited Company has 14,522 shares. Sageworth stated it has 1,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Central Bankshares Trust has 0% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK).