Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Increased Its Home Depot (HD) Position by $398,999; As Sanofi (SNY) Stock Declined, Wallace Capital Management Boosted Its Position

Wallace Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc bought 6,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The hedge fund held 186,729 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27 million, up from 179,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.57. About 616,290 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 27/04/2018 – Sanofi Backs 2018 View; 08/03/2018 – Sanofi in Exclusive Talks with Evotec to Create R&D Platform; 24/04/2018 – UK bans Sanofi epilepsy drug without pregnancy prevention plan; 25/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Collaboration with Sanofi Genzyme for Systems Pharmacology Modeling of Bispecific Antibody Thera; 15/04/2018 – ADVENT IS SAID TO NEAR BUYING SANOFI UNIT FOR ABOUT EU2B; 27/04/2018 – BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG – HAUCK JOINS BASILEA FROM SANOFI; 13/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Sanofi warns Canada over industry treatment; Pfizer got a big boost from the new tax law; 15/03/2018 – Sanofi successfully prices EUR 8 billion of bond issues; 19/04/2018 – SANOFI SAYS DENGUE CONTINUES TO REPRESENT A SIGNIFICANT PUBLIC HEALTH CHALLENGE; 07/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-SANOFI TO DECIDE WITHIN TWO MONTHS WHETHER TO FILE APPLICATION FOR DENGUE VACCINE DENGVAXIA IN THE U.S-HEAD OF VACCINES UNIT

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 43.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 2,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 6,901 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 4,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.63M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24 million and $723.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 8,760 shares to 380,970 shares, valued at $76.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 1,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,312 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montecito Commercial Bank Trust has invested 0.23% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Gabalex Cap Mgmt Limited holds 4.43% or 80,000 shares. Garnet Equity Cap holds 40,000 shares or 9% of its portfolio. Central State Bank & Tru holds 0.31% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 7,185 shares. 5,507 were reported by Northstar Gp. The Florida-based Aviance Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tortoise Investment Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Maple Mngmt has invested 0.43% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability stated it has 295,204 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma reported 0.15% stake. Stock Yards Bancshares & Tru Company holds 110,819 shares or 2.07% of its portfolio. Dakota Wealth has invested 0.26% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Burney invested 0.78% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Haverford Tru accumulated 0.2% or 57,520 shares. Winch Advisory Service Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 54 shares.