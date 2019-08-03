Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Raised Its Home Depot (HD) Stake; As Lennar (LEN) Market Valuation Declined, Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Upped Position

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 43.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 2,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 6,901 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 4,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $212.15. About 2.77M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 11,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 919,106 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.12M, up from 907,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $47.98. About 2.42M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Also Elected to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 26/05/2018 – SFBJ Newsroom: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play Strategy; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Oper Chief Jon Jaffe to Added President Post; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Jon Jaffe Has Been Elected as the New President, Also Named to Board

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 30,221 shares to 178,000 shares, valued at $15.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Angi Homeservices Inc by 114,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Lennar’s (NYSE:LEN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Victoria planning staff recommend denial of Lennar town house plan – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 4.05M shares stake. Third Avenue Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.95 million shares. 481 were reported by Moody Savings Bank Trust Division. Nordea Inv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Pointstate Capital LP has invested 0.06% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 518,864 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement. Oakbrook Invests Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Ameriprise Fincl holds 579,978 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 3,119 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 467,138 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Shelton Mngmt holds 0.25% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 3,053 shares. First Manhattan Co accumulated 1.09M shares. Pnc Financial Group Inc Inc holds 54,194 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 9,792 shares in its portfolio.