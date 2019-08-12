Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Stake in Bank New York Mellon Com (BK) Has Increased by $383,250; American Tower New (AMT) Shareholder Bar Harbor Trust Services Has Trimmed Stake as Shares Rose

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 1,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 53,228 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.49 million, down from 54,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $222.51. About 346,271 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 28.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 7,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 34,570 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, up from 26,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $45.03. About 1.63M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 21/03/2018 – 34YD: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – BNY Mellon, Under Investor Pressure, Posts 9% Revenue Growth; 23/03/2018 – 34YW: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 28/03/2018 – BNY MELLON’S REYDA PREVIOUSLY WITH BANK OF AMERICA; 13/03/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – 93HT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 11/04/2018 – Steven D. Black Elected to BNY Mellon Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST REVENUE $919 MLN VS $792 MLN; 16/04/2018 – 88ST: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 86,589 shares. 659,980 were accumulated by Cacti Asset Lc. Hudock Capital Group Inc stated it has 2,163 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Management Limited Liability has 0.31% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Norman Fields Gottscho Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 43,291 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Inc reported 228,347 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 0.03% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 4,630 shares. Yacktman Asset LP stated it has 3.63M shares or 2.26% of all its holdings. Arrow Fincl Corporation invested 0.08% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Iberiabank holds 0.06% or 10,603 shares in its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Ltd Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). The New York-based Edgewood Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). First Natl Bank Of Omaha stated it has 7,156 shares. Hikari Tsushin invested in 2.63% or 235,056 shares.

