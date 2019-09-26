Business First Bancshares, Inc. (BFST) Analysts See $0.46 EPS; Ellington Management Group Has Upped Its Arlington Asset Invt (AI) Stake

Analysts expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to report $0.46 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 24.32% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. BFST’s profit would be $6.24 million giving it 13.48 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.48 EPS previously, Business First Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see -4.17% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.81. About 410 shares traded. Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ellington Management Group Llc increased Arlington Asset Invt Corp (AI) stake by 168.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ellington Management Group Llc acquired 351,165 shares as Arlington Asset Invt Corp (AI)’s stock declined 16.92%. The Ellington Management Group Llc holds 559,075 shares with $3.85M value, up from 207,910 last quarter. Arlington Asset Invt Corp now has $209.32 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.71. About 72,036 shares traded. Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI) has declined 36.85% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Arlington Asset Investment Corp Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AI); 02/05/2018 – Arlington Asset 1Q Loss/Shr $2.00; 02/05/2018 – Arlington Asset Had $11.03 Per Common Share of Book Value; 02/05/2018 – Arlington Asset 1Q Adj EPS 57c; 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Kinsale Capital Group, K2M Group, PriceSmart, Arlington Asset Investment,; 26/04/2018 – Arlington Asset Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – ARLINGTON ASSET INVESTMENT – FIRST AMENDMENT EXTENDS EXPIRATION DATE OF ‘RIGHTS,’ AS SPECIFIED IN RIGHTS AGREEMENT, UNTIL JUNE 4, 2022; 13/04/2018 ARLINGTON ASSET INVESTMENT SAYS ON APRIL 13, 2018, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO ITS RIGHTS AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 5, 2009 – SEC FILING

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) stake by 11,300 shares to 53,900 valued at $2.68M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA) stake by 12,300 shares and now owns 32,300 shares. Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) was reduced too.