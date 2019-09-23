BusineS First Bancshares, Inc. (BFST) Analysts See $0.46 EPS; Hbk Investments LP Has Upped Adobe (ADBE) Holding By $5.06 Million

Hbk Investments LP increased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 1032.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hbk Investments LP acquired 17,204 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Hbk Investments LP holds 18,871 shares with $5.56M value, up from 1,667 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $134.91B valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $277.91. About 4.16M shares traded or 69.45% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH

Analysts expect BusineS First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to report $0.46 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 24.32% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. BFST’s profit would be $6.15 million giving it 13.58 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.48 EPS previously, BusineS First Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see -4.17% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $24.99. About 82,970 shares traded or 360.23% up from the average. BusineS First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Business First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Business First Bank that provides various banking services and products. The company has market cap of $334.03 million. It offers various deposit services and products, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, e-Statements, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services. It has a 16.34 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; construction and development loans; residential real estate loans comprising first and second lien one-to-four family mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Hbk Investments LP decreased Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 130,384 shares to 9,462 valued at $1.74M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Southern Co (NYSE:SO) stake by 43,899 shares and now owns 6,766 shares. Mcdonalds Corp (Put) was reduced too.

