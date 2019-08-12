Burt Wealth Advisors Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $317,421; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Chemical Bank Raised Its Stake

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 1,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,587 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00 million, up from 22,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $332.88. About 2.50 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – BOEING VP SAID COMPANY DETECTED LIMITED INTRUSION OF MALWARE THAT “AFFECTED A SMALL NUMBER OF SYSTEMS”; 07/03/2018 – Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices but could hurt sales; 30/04/2018 – BOEING ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY END OF US DEFENSE SPENDING CAPS; 08/03/2018 – Flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 12/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines to Book 1Q Charge of $35M-$40M Related to Purchase of Boeing 767 Aircraft; 27/03/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for the Global Top 5 Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers – Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer, ATR – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Boeing has about $20 billion in agreements with Iranian airlines for planes – but Trump’s plan to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal puts them in jeopardy; 15/03/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 240 Points and It’s Not Just Boeing — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 12/03/2018 – BOEING – CO, TURKISH AIRLINES ANNOUNCED THEY HAVE FINALIZED FIRM ORDER FOR 25 787-9 DREAMLINERS WITH OPTIONS FOR FIVE MORE AIRPLANES

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 15.62 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring Al-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero; 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,319 shares to 34,510 shares, valued at $5.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 2,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,075 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Ltd Co stated it has 1.1% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Bancshares Sioux Falls holds 0.8% or 616 shares in its portfolio. Smart Portfolios Limited Com reported 0.01% stake. Westover Capital Advsr Ltd Liability, Delaware-based fund reported 7,913 shares. Synovus Corp accumulated 40,001 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Valley Advisers reported 2,577 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Tompkins Fin Corp has invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fincl Architects Inc invested in 1,368 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Regal Investment Advsrs invested in 2,383 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 19,667 shares. Bath Savings Tru Company holds 1,826 shares. Motco invested in 0.02% or 500 shares. Shufro Rose Ltd Liability Co invested in 2,565 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Security Natl Tru invested 0.73% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Eaton Vance Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.22 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 0.56% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 16,934 shares. Hartford Fincl Mgmt Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 52,352 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 4.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bbr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lawson Kroeker Invest Ne reported 4.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Summit Asset Lc has invested 0.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ls Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 169,404 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Alta Management Lc holds 0.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 32,808 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 2.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 3G Capital Ptnrs Limited Partnership has invested 12.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Summit Strategies reported 7,056 shares. 96,593 are held by Fagan Assoc Inc. Bonness Enterp Incorporated reported 4.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mcdaniel Terry &, Texas-based fund reported 379,978 shares. Sterling Invest has invested 3.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

