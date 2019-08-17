Burt Wealth Advisors Trimmed Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $519,760; Apache (Call) (APA) Shareholder Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Decreased Stake by $571,200

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors sold 292 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Bezlio Releases New Amazon to ERP Integration Portal; 20/03/2018 – Avis Continues to Lead its Category for Customer Loyalty; 14/05/2018 – Uber Hires Former Amazon Executive for Key European Role; 05/03/2018 – Business Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 23/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos finally got Amazon into the top tier of the Fortune 500; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving and will be replaced by an Amazon executive Amazon’s Tim Stone is in. Vollero is out; 02/04/2018 – This home security camera is smarter than Amazon and Google’s, but it’s expensive; 27/04/2018 – This analyst predicts Amazon will become the first trillion dollar company in the next 12 months; 30/05/2018 – Jabil Joins New Amazon Dash Replenishment Service Providers Program; 09/05/2018 – Knowledgent and Talend Unveil New Customer-360 Data Management Solution

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Apache Corp (Call) (APA) by 42.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 23,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $797,000, down from 39,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Apache Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $20.84. About 5.19M shares traded or 3.59% up from the average. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 08/05/2018 – Talend Unveils Industry’s First Cloud-Native, Apache Beam-Powered Streaming Data Application; 21/05/2018 – Instaclustr Announces Apache Kafka Managed Service; 13/04/2018 – APACHE CORP APA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp Capital Guidance of $3 Billion Remains Unchanged for 2018; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Adjusted EBITDAX Was $1.1 Billio; 12/04/2018 – APACHE NAMES BEN RODGERS AS VP, TREASURY; 21/05/2018 – lnstaclustr Announces Apache Kafka Managed Service; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp Generated $799 Million in Operating Cash Flow in 1Q; 22/03/2018 – lnfluxData Announces Go Language Implementation Contribution to Apache Arrow; Supports Efforts of The Apache Software Foundation; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM: APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR PIPELINE

