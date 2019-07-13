Burt Wealth Advisors Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Lifted by $317,421; Red Hat (RHT) Share Price Rose While Indexiq Advisors Has Upped by $7.06 Million Its Holding

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: TEAM INVESTIGATING, WORKING TO MITIGATE; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI; 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 8.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 38,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 480,140 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.72 million, up from 441,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 23,812 shares to 106,060 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 18,219 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,929 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81M and $221.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 51,457 shares to 6,220 shares, valued at $494,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 492 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (MDYV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

