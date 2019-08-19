Burt Wealth Advisors Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Decreased by $519,760; D R Horton (DHI) Stake Increased by Senator Investment Group Lp

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 1.85M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.55M, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $47.96. About 87,230 shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI); 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors sold 292 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $31.78 during the last trading session, reaching $1824.35. About 344,649 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Pentagon Defends Cloud Contract Rivals Call a Lock for Amazon; 13/03/2018 – Amazon is shutting down Vendor Express, one of its wholesale programs that made it easier to sell in bulk to Amazon, according to an email seen by CNBC; 14/05/2018 – Cities Hawk Their Amazon Pitches to Other Companies; 05/04/2018 – Trump’s latest Amazon tweet storm hit The Washington Post, which is owned by Jeff Bezos; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 22/05/2018 – Amazon bans customers for returning too many items, according to a report; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: AMAZON IS IN SOME WAYS A BAD ACTOR; 20/03/2018 – Star Phoenix: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will stream Thursday Night Football for the next two seasons; 19/04/2018 – Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos writes a closely watched annual letter every year

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.74 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

