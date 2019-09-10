Burt Wealth Advisors Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Safety Insurance Group (SAFT)’s Sentiment Is 2.11

Safety Insurance Group Inc (SAFT) investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.49, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 74 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 35 decreased and sold holdings in Safety Insurance Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 15.13 million shares, up from 12.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Safety Insurance Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 30 Increased: 59 New Position: 15.

Burt Wealth Advisors increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 26.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired 2,713 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Burt Wealth Advisors holds 13,012 shares with $1.54 million value, up from 10,299 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 25.77 million shares traded or 7.16% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development; 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW

The stock increased 0.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $98.53. About 56,667 shares traded or 34.51% up from the average. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT) has risen 8.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $192.0M; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $190.0M; 02/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q EPS 60C; 08/03/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $44.85; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and its Subsidiaries; 21/04/2018 – DJ Safety Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFT); 08/03/2018 SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. The Company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insuredÂ’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insuredÂ’s own vehicle for collision or other perils. It has a 14.68 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy.

Srb Corp holds 12.6% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. for 1.54 million shares. Ronna Sue Cohen owns 2.79 million shares or 1.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prospector Partners Llc has 0.45% invested in the company for 34,050 shares. The Alabama-based Stanley has invested 0.36% in the stock. Naples Global Advisors Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 15,037 shares.

More notable recent Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TOTAL’s (TOT) Unit to Expand Energy Storage Operation Via JV – Nasdaq” on April 05, 2019. More interesting news about Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks Ideal for Retirees – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Scholastic Corp (SCHL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 7.28% above currents $137.52 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Credit Suisse. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14300 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Friday, July 19 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $15200 target. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canal Ins Company has invested 5.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Csat Advisory Lp holds 26,070 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. Kanawha Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 3.82% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Carderock Incorporated invested 2.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bellecapital Intll has 9,762 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corporation holds 1.08M shares. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 11,179 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Zweig reported 183,981 shares. Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 147,900 shares or 3.82% of all its holdings. Aravt Ltd Llc owns 4.05% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 217,000 shares. 288,811 are owned by Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp. Stephens Investment Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Donaldson Mgmt Ltd reported 365,961 shares or 3.84% of all its holdings. Intersect Ltd Liability Co holds 71,188 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Ltd reported 71,738 shares.